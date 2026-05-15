Updated list of Orange cap and purple cap in IPL 2026 after PBKS vs MI match

Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in the 58th match of IPL 2026 in a high-voltage clash at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday (May 14). Chasing 201, MI reached 205 for 4 in 19.5 overs. Tilak Varma starred with an unbeaten 75 off just 33 balls, while Ryan Rickelton chipped in with a quick 48 off 23. Shardul Thakur’s sensational 4/39 helped restrict PBKS to 200/8 after a promising start. Prabhsimran Singh top-scored for the hosts with a gritty 57 off 32.

The win lifted MI’s spirits despite getting eliminated from the playoff race, while PBKS suffered a fifth straight defeat. Jasprit Bumrah led the side in the absence of Hardik Pandya, setting a positive tone with the ball. The match kept fans glued till the last ball, with big hits flying around the picturesque venue.

The Orange Cap standings saw no change at the very top after this high-scoring game, but several key performers boosted their tallies. Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers Hyderabad continues to lead the run charts with 508 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 153.93. Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan sits just seven runs behind on 501, showing remarkable consistency.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Who is currently leading the IPL 2026 Orange Cap race after the PBKS vs MI match? ⌵ Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers Hyderabad continues to lead the run charts with 508 runs in 12 matches. Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Titans is close behind with 501 runs. 2 Who is leading the IPL 2026 Purple Cap standings after the PBKS vs MI game? ⌵ Bhuvneshwar Kumar of RCB remains the leader with 22 wickets in 12 games. Kagiso Rabada of GT is second with 21 wickets. 3 How did Shardul Thakur perform in the PBKS vs MI match regarding the Purple Cap race? ⌵ Shardul Thakur took a sensational 4/39 in the match, significantly boosting his wicket tally and climbing the Purple Cap standings. 4 Which Mumbai Indians batters improved their standings in the Orange Cap race after the PBKS vs MI match? ⌵ Tilak Varma's unbeaten 75 and Ryan Rickelton's quick 48 pushed both MI batters higher in the overall Orange Cap list. 5 What was the outcome of the PBKS vs MI match and its impact on the IPL 2026 points table? ⌵ Mumbai Indians defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets. This loss marked PBKS's fifth straight defeat, impacting their playoff hopes, while MI remained ninth.

Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) holds third place with 484 runs, followed by Abhishek Sharma (SRH) on 481 and KL Rahul (Delhi Capitals) on 477.

Tilak Varma’s explosive knock and Ryan Rickelton’s fiery fifty have pushed both MI stars higher in the overall list, On the PBKS side, Prabhsimran Singh’s half-century has improved his season tally, keeping him in the mix. With only a few league games left, the race for the Orange Cap remains wide open, and every big innings could flip the leaderboard.

Position Player Team Runs Matches Average SR Highest score 50/100 1 Heinrich Klaasen SRH 508 12 50.80 153.93 69 5/0 2 Sai Sudharsan GT 501 12 41.75 155.10 100 5/1 3 Virat Kohli RCB 484 12 53.78 165.75 105* 3/1 2 Abhishek Sharma SRH 481 12 43.73 209.13 135* 3/1 5 KL Rahul DC 477 12 43.36 177.98 152* 3/1

Also Read | Updated IPL 2026 Points Table after PBKS vs MI: Punjab Kings stumble again

Purple Cap update: Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads, Shardul makes strong move The Purple Cap battle also stayed steady at the summit. Bhuvneshwar Kumar of RCB remains the leader with 22 wickets in 12 games at an economy of 7.55. Kagiso Rabada (GT) is second with 21 scalps, while Anshul Kamboj (CSK) sits third on 19.

Position Player Team Wickets Matches Overs Runs Best Economy rate 1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar RCB 22 12 47.0 355 4/23 7.55 2 Kagiso Rabada GT 21 12 46.0 421 3/25 9.15 3 Anshul Kamboj CSK 19 11 39.4 365 3/22 9.20 4 Rashid Khan GT 16 12 41.50 342 4/33 8.17 5 Prince Yadav LSG 16 11 41.0 335 3/32 8.17

Shardul Thakur’s four-wicket haul in this match has given his numbers a major boost, helping him climb the charts and putting pressure on the top bowlers. Other names like Prince Yadav, Rashid Khan, and Kartik Tyagi continue to hover around the 16-wicket mark.

Bowlers from both teams showed skill on a good batting track, but Thakur’s death-over control stood out. As teams fight for playoff spots, the Purple Cap race is heating up, with economy rates and big wickets deciding the final order.