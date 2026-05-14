Updated list of Orange cap and purple cap in IPL 2026 after RCB vs KKR match

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) faced the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a crucial IPL 2026 league encounter that has reshaped the individual leaderboards. In a match defined by disciplined batting and sharp bowling, RCB’s senior stars delivered standout performances. Virat Kohli reinforced his place in the Orange Cap race, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar climbed to the top of the Purple Cap standings.

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Orange Cap standings: Virat Kohli maintains a strong position Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers Hyderabad continues to head the Orange Cap table with 508 runs from 12 matches. The South African batter has posted an average of 50.80 and a strike rate of 153.93, striking 38 fours and 23 sixes.

Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan sits second on 501 runs in 12 innings, showing maturity with a century and a strike rate of 155.10. Virat Kohli, who held the tenth position before the high-stakes clash, moved to third with 484 runs for RCB. The star player has an average of 53.78 and a strike rate of 165.75, highlighted by an unbeaten 105. His innings in the RCB vs KKR match further cemented his reputation for delivering under pressure in the league’s business phase.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who is currently leading the IPL 2026 Orange Cap race? ⌵ Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers Hyderabad leads the Orange Cap table with 508 runs from 12 matches. Sai Sudharsan is second with 501 runs, and Virat Kohli is third with 484 runs. 2 Who has the most wickets in IPL 2026 and holds the Purple Cap? ⌵ Bhuvneshwar Kumar of RCB has claimed the Purple Cap with 22 wickets in 12 matches. Kagiso Rabada is close behind with 21 wickets. 3 How did Virat Kohli perform in the recent RCB vs KKR match? ⌵ Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten century (105 runs from 60 balls) in the RCB vs KKR match, helping RCB chase down KKR's total and securing a six-wicket win. 4 What was the outcome of the RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 match? ⌵ Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets. Virat Kohli's unbeaten century was the highlight of RCB's successful run chase. 5 How did the RCB vs KKR match impact the IPL 2026 points table? ⌵ The win propelled RCB back to the top of the IPL 2026 points table with 16 points from 12 matches. KKR remained in eighth place with nine points from 11 matches.

Position Player Team Runs Matches Average SR Highest score 50/100 1 Heinrich Klaasen SRH 508 12 50.80 153.93 69 5/0 2 Sai Sudharsan GT 501 12 41.75 155.10 100 5/1 3 Virat Kohli RCB 484 12 53.78 165.75 105* 3/1 2 Abhishek Sharma SRH 481 12 43.73 209.13 135* 3/1 5 KL Rahul DC 477 12 43.36 177.98 152* 3/1

Abhishek Sharma of SRH follows in fourth with 481 runs at a strike rate of 209.13, while Delhi Capitals captain KL Rahul completes the top five on 477 runs, including a notable 152 not out. The top five batters are separated by just 31 runs, making the Orange Cap race one of the closest in recent IPL seasons.

Purple Cap standings: Bhuvneshwar Kumar takes charge Bhuvneshwar Kumar has claimed the Purple Cap with 22 wickets in 12 matches for RCB. The experienced swing bowler maintains an economy of 7.55 and boasts best figures of 4/23. His controlled spells, particularly in the powerplay and death overs, proved decisive in the recent clash against KKR and have given RCB a vital edge in the bowling department.

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Position Player Team Wickets Matches Overs Runs Best Economy rate 1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar RCB 22 12 47.0 355 4/23 7.55 2 Kagiso Rabada GT 21 12 46.0 421 3/25 9.15 3 Anshul Kamboj CSK 19 11 39.4 365 3/22 9.20 4 Rashid Khan GT 16 12 41.50 342 4/33 8.17 5 Prince Yadav LSG 16 11 41.0 335 3/32 8.17

Gujarat Titans’ Kagiso Rabada trails closely with 21 wickets at an average of 20.04. Chennai Super Kings’ Anshul Kamboj sits third with 19 wickets in 11 games. Spinners Rashid Khan of GT and Prince Yadav of LSG are tied on 16 wickets each, with Rashid recording an economy of 8.17. The top bowlers continue to influence match outcomes as the league stage nears its conclusion.

RCB’s reliance on Virat Kohli’s experience and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s consistency demonstrated the importance of senior players in high-pressure situations. The IPL 2026 season has maintained its reputation for tight contests and emerging talent. As teams prepare for the final stretch, the focus remains on converting personal form into collective success.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.