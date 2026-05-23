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Updated list of Orange cap and Purple Cap in IPL 2026 after SRH vs RCB: Ishan Kishan, Eshan Malinga storm into top 5

Gujarat Titans’ reliable anchor Sai Sudharsan continues to lead the Orange Cap race. Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Gujarat Titans’ pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada are locked together in the Purple Cap race with 24 wickets each after 14 matches.

Aachal Maniyar
Published23 May 2026, 01:41 AM IST
Updated list of Orange cap and Purple Cap
Updated list of Orange cap and Purple Cap(AFP)
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The IPL 2026 season is turning up the heat like never before as the league stage heads into its final thrilling phase, and the latest high-voltage encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has shaken up the individual leaderboards.

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In a match packed with big-hitting fireworks, tight bowling spells, and nail-biting moments, two SRH stars stole the spotlight and made their way into the top five of the prestigious Orange Cap and Purple Cap races. Ishan Kishan’s explosive batting display combined with Eshan Malinga’s two-wicket haul, pushed them ahead of several big names in the race for individual glory.

Orange Cap race

Gujarat Titans’ reliable anchor Sai Sudharsan continues to lead the Orange Cap race with an impressive 638 runs from 14 matches. The left-hander has maintained a steady average of 49.08 while striking at 157.92, notching one century and seven half-centuries along the way. His opening partner Shubman Gill sits right behind at second place with 616 runs in 13 games, underlining GT’s strong batting depth this season.

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PositionPlayerTeamRunsMatchesAverageSRHighest score50/100
1Sai SudharsanGT6381449.08157.921007/1
2Shubman GillGT6161347.38161.67866/0
3Heinrich KlaasenSRH6061450.50159.47696/0
4Vaibhav SooryavanshiRR5791344.54236.321033/1
5Ishan KishanSRH5691440.64178.36916/0

Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers Hyderabad holds third spot with 606 runs, followed by Rajasthan Royals’ young gun Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in fourth on 579 runs at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 236.32. The biggest story, however, is Ishan Kishan storming into fifth position with 569 runs in 14 innings. The SRH wicketkeeper-batter has been in brilliant form, smashing six fifties at a strike rate of 178.36.

Also Read | Updated IPL 2026 Points Table after SRH vs RCB: Bengaluru finish on top

Purple Cap race

The bowling battle is equally tight at the top. Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Gujarat Titans’ pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada are locked together with 24 wickets each after 14 matches. Bhuvi’s economy of 8.07 has made him a nightmare for batters, while Rabada’s raw pace keeps him among the most feared names.

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PositionPlayerTeamWicketsMatchesOversRunsBestEconomy rate
1Bhuvneshwar KumarRCB241455.04444/238.07
2Kagiso RabadaGT241453.44933/259.18
3Anshul KambojCSK211450.25303/2210.52
4Rashid KhanGT191447.54174/338.71
5Eshan MalingaSRH191450.24674/329.27

Chennai Super Kings’ Anshul Kamboj occupies third with 21 wickets, and GT’s spin wizard Rashid Khan is fourth on 19 wickets at 8.71 runs per over. Eshan Malinga has now grabbed the fifth spot for SRH, also with 19 wickets in 14 games. His ability to deliver crucial breakthroughs in the middle and death overs proved decisive in the SRH vs RCB clash and has made him a serious contender for the Purple Cap.

These latest shifts have injected fresh energy into the playoff hunt. SRH supporters are buzzing after seeing both Ishan Kishan and Eshan Malinga shine together, giving their side perfect balance between bat and ball.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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