Updated list of Orange cap and Purple Cap in IPL 2026 after SRH vs RR: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leads run-scorers' list

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season is reaching its peak, and the updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap lists after the SRH vs RR match have fans glued to their screens. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has once again shown why he is the most talked-about batter this year, sitting comfortably at the top of the run-scorers chart with an impressive 680 runs.
The young sensation climbed to the top position after smashing 97 off 29 deliveries in the IPL 2026 Eliminator between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. His innings was laced with 5 fours and 12 sixes.
In 15 games, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has scored at a blistering strike rate of 242.85, smashing one century and four fifties. His highest score of 103 came against tough bowling attacks, and he has hammered 55 fours and 65 sixes so far. Close behind is Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Titans with 652 runs and a steady average of 46.57. Heinrich Klaasen from Sunrisers Hyderabad follows with 624 runs, while Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan keep the top five highly competitive. Every run in the remaining league games could shift these positions dramatically as teams push for playoff qualification.
|Position
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Matches
|Average
|SR
|Highest score
|50/100
|1
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|RR
|680
|15
|45.33
|242.85
|103
|4/1
|2
|Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|652
|15
|46.57
|157.86
|100
|7/1
|3
|Heinrich Klaasen
|SRH
|624
|15
|48.00
|160.00
|69
|6/0
|4
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|616
|14
|44.14
|159.27
|86
|6/0
|5
|Ishan Kishan
|SRH
|602
|15
|40.13
|182.42
|91
|6/0
The battle with the ball is equally exciting. Bhuvneshwar Kumar of Royal Challengers Bengaluru leads the Purple Cap list after their latest match against the Gujarat Titans, proving that smart bowling still wins big in T20 cricket.
|Position
|Player
|Team
|Wickets
|Matches
|Overs
|Runs
|Best
|Economy rate
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|RCB
|26
|15
|59.0
|472
|4/23
|8.00
|2
|Kagiso Rabada
|GT
|26
|15
|57.4
|547
|3/25
|9.48
|3
|Jofra Archer
|RR
|24
|15
|56.0
|514
|3/17
|9.17
|4
|Anshul Kamboj
|CSK
|21
|14
|50.2
|530
|3/22
|10.52
|5
|Eshan Malinga
|SRH
|20
|15
|54.2
|507
|4/32
|9.33
Kumar has claimed 26 wickets in 15 matches at an economy of 8.00, with his best spell reading 4 for 23. His swing and variations in the middle overs have troubled even the best batters. Right on his heels is Kagiso Rabada of Gujarat Titans, also on 26 wickets, while Jofra Archer (24 wickets), Anshul Kamboj (21 wickets), and Eshan Malinga (20 wickets) are fighting hard to climb higher.
The SRH vs RR contest not only added thrill to the points table but also intensified the individual races. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive battingg forces opposition captains to rethink strategies and often leads to big totals. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Purple Cap lead shows the value of experience in high-pressure games. As the league moves toward the end, these two races will decide who lifts the prestigious caps at the final.