Updated Orange Cap & Purple Cap list in IPL 2026 after CSK vs SRH: Heinrich Klaasen dethrones Sai Sudharsan for top spot

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen reclaimed the top spot in the list for Orange Cap in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) despite missing a fifty against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Coming into bat with 508 runs in his tally, the South African scored a whirlwind 47 runs in just 26 balls before being stumped by Sanju Samson.

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With this knock, Klaasen reclaimed his top spot in the Orange Cap list with 555 runs in 13 games, dethroning Gujarat Titans Sai Sudharsan (554), followed by Shubman Gill (552) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli (542). Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul is fourth with 533 runs.

Also Read | Pat Cummins achieves new heights during CSK vs SRH in IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma also breached the 500-run mark with a knock of 26 against CSK. At present, Abhishek has 507 runs at sixth spot. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Ishan Kishan struck a match-winning knock of 70 to be in the seventh spot with 490 runs, followed by Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi (486 runs), CSK's Sanju Samson (477) and Cooper Connolly (473).

IPL 2026 Orange Cap after CSK vs SRH

Rank Player Matches Runs Strike Rate 1 Heinrich Klaasen (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 13 555 155.89 2 Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) 13 554 157.83 3 Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans) 12 552 160.46 4 Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) 13 542 164.74 5 KL Rahul (Delhi Capitals) 13 530 173.77 6 Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 13 507 201.99 7 Ishan Kishan (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 13 490 179.48 8 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) 12 486 234.78 9 Sanju Samson (Chennai Super Kings) 13 477 166.20 10 Cooper Connolly (Punjab Kings) 13 473 162.54

IPL 2026 Purple Cap after CSK vs SRH Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Eshan Malinga was the notable change in the list of Purple Cap in IPL 2026, after the Sri Lankan pacer claimed a single CSK wicket to enter the top five with 17 scalps. RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues to lead the chart with 24 wickets, followed by Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada (21). CSK's Anshul Kamboj is placed third, despite going wicketless against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

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Rank Player Matches Wickets Economy Rate 1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) 13 24 7.70 2. Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans) 13 21 9.22 3. Anshul Kamboj (Chennai Super Kings) 13 20 10.23 4. Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals) 13 17 9.09 5. Prince Yadav (Lucknow Super Giants) 12 16 8.53 6. Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans) 13 16 8.70 7. Kartik Tyagi (Kolkata Knight Riders) 12 16 9.44 8. Eshan Malinga (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 12 16 9.36 9. Mohammed Siraj (Gujarat Titans) 13 14 8.58 10. Jamie Overton (Chennai Super Kings) 10 14 8.89

Sepaking about his knock, Klaasen admitted it was a difficult wicket to bat on during the chase. “It was a difficult chase. It was always a tough task, happy for the team. It was a brilliant performance. The first couple of balls I blocked, I was like I can't play like this. I have been striking the ball, hopefully I continue like this. We have been incredible with the bat. When they bowled it skid on nicely. It's not an easy place to come and play cricket,” he said.

CSK vs SRH match highlights Ishan Kishan scored 70 as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by five wickets. In reply to CSK's 180/7, Sunrisers Hyderabad made 181/5 in 19 overs to qualify for the IPL playoffs along with Gujarat Titans. Kishan hit three fours and seven sixes to make 70 off 47 balls while Heinrich Klaasen scored 47. For CSK, Mukesh Choudhary returned 4-0-36-2.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad now have 16 points with a game in hand -- good enough to carry them to the playoffs and the night's result meant that Gujarat Titans (16 points) also marched into the knockouts. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (18 points) have already sealed their place in the playoffs, leaving other contenders to fight it out for the lone remaining place.

The Super Kings, who have 12 points from 13 matches, also are not yet completely out of the race to the knockouts.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in