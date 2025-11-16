Updated WTC 2025-27 points table after IND vs SA 1st Test: Where does Shubman Gill's men stand after loss in Kolkata?

India dropped to the fourth spot in the updated World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table after Shubman Gill's men lost to South Africa in the first Test on Sunday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The hosts came into this series sitting at the third spot after beating West Indies 2-0 at home a few months ago.

South Africa came into series after a 1-1 draw against Pakistan. The win over India at the Eden Gardens helped the current world Test champion rise to the second spot in the WTC 2025-27 points table. The Proteas now have 66.67 PCT% , the same as third-placed Sri Lanka. However, South Africa's two wins in three matches placed them above Sri Lanka.

With this loss, India dropped a place to fourth, with 54.17% PCT. Australia, who won the WTC in 2023, sit atop the table with three wins in all three matches so far. Pakistan are placed just one spot below India with 50 PCT%, followed by England, Bangladesh and the West Indies.

Inaugural WTC champions New Zealand are yet to open their account in WTC 2025-27 cycle. They will start their campaign against West Indies next month at home.

WTC 2025-27 points table after IND vs SA 1st Test

Rank Team Matches Win Loss Draw Points Penalty PCT% 1. Australia 3 3 0 0 36 0 100.00 2. South Africa 3 2 1 0 24 0 66.67 3. Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 0 66.67 4. India 8 4 3 1 52 0 54.17 5. Pakistan 2 1 1 0 12 0 50.00 6. England 5 2 2 1 26 2 43.33 7. Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 4 0 16.67 8. West Indies 5 0 5 0 0 0 0 9. New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Temba Bavuma's winning run continues Meanwhile, Temba Bavuma registered his 10th win 11 Tests as a South Africa skipper after the Proteas defeated India by 30 runs in Kolkata. Off-spinner Simon Harmer led with a four-wicket hauls South Africa took an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The second Test will be played in Guwahati from November 22-26. It was South Africa's first Test win in India in 15 years. India were bowled out for 93/9 with skipper Shubman Gill declared unavailable to take part in the remainder of the match with a neck injury, in the chase of 124 to win on the third day of the first Test.