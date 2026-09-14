Updated WTC 2025-27 points table: Where do Pakistan stand after Babar Azam's side hit by Test Championship sanction?

In a major blow, Pakistan were handed a dual World Test Championship (WTC) sanction on Monday, for maintaining a slow over-rate during their third Test against England in Birmingham. Pakistan lost the Test series 0-3. In an official statement on its website, the ICC confirmed that Pakistan were fined 50 per cent of their match fee and docked 11 WTC points.

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Pakistan started the Test series with an innings and 103 runs defeat in Leeds before losing the second Test at Lord's by 194 runs. Following the Lord's Test, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) replaced as many as seven players and two coaches ahead of the third Test. The change did not do any good for Pakistan as Babar Azam's men lost at Edgbaston by 8 wickets.

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According to the ICC statement, Pakistan were found to be 11 overs short of the target "after time allowances were taken into consideration". Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction, after on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Allahudien Palekar and fourth umpire Russell Warren levelled the charge.

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The 11-point deduction meant that Pakistan lost ground at the bottom of the WTC 2025-27 standings as they now sit at the bottom of the nine-team standings with a points percentage of 4.63.

Latest WTC 2025-27 points table

Team Matches Win Loss Draw Points Deduction Points PCT 1. Australia 10 8 2 0 0 96 80 2. South Africa 4 3 1 0 0 36 75 3. New Zealand 6 4 1 0 0 52 72.22 4. Bangladesh 6 3 2 1 0 40 55.56 5. India 11 5 4 2 0 68 51.52 6. England 16 7 8 1 14 74 38.54 7. Sri Lanka 6 1 2 3 0 24 33.33 8. West Indies 12 2 8 2 8 30 20.83 9. Pakistan 9 2 7 0 19 5 4.63

According to Article 16.11.2 of WTC playing conditions, one point is penalised for each over short. Since Pakistan were 11 overs short, 11 WTC points have been deducted from their total.

What's next for Pakistan? The WTC sanction further deepened Pakistan's chances in the 2025-27 WTC cycle. They will next play Tests in November when Pakistan host fellow Asian side Sri Lanka for a two-match series in Rawalpindi and Lahore. Pakistan have played nine Tests in the ongoing WTC cycle, with just two wins and losses in the rest.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in