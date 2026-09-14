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Updated WTC 2025-27 points table: Where do Pakistan stand after Babar Azam's side hit by Test Championship sanction?

Pakistan were fined 50 per cent of their match fee and docked 11 WTC points for maintaining a slow over-rate during their defeat against England in the third Test at Edgbaston.

Koushik Paul
Updated14 Sep 2026, 02:10 PM IST
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Pakistan's Babar Azam, centre, with teammates following his side's 0-3 defeat to England in the recent Test series.
Pakistan's Babar Azam, centre, with teammates following his side's 0-3 defeat to England in the recent Test series.(AP)
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In a major blow, Pakistan were handed a dual World Test Championship (WTC) sanction on Monday, for maintaining a slow over-rate during their third Test against England in Birmingham. Pakistan lost the Test series 0-3. In an official statement on its website, the ICC confirmed that Pakistan were fined 50 per cent of their match fee and docked 11 WTC points.

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Pakistan started the Test series with an innings and 103 runs defeat in Leeds before losing the second Test at Lord's by 194 runs. Following the Lord's Test, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) replaced as many as seven players and two coaches ahead of the third Test. The change did not do any good for Pakistan as Babar Azam's men lost at Edgbaston by 8 wickets.

Also Read | Joe Root joins Ben Stokes in rare club after after England whitewash Pakistan

According to the ICC statement, Pakistan were found to be 11 overs short of the target "after time allowances were taken into consideration". Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction, after on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Allahudien Palekar and fourth umpire Russell Warren levelled the charge.

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The 11-point deduction meant that Pakistan lost ground at the bottom of the WTC 2025-27 standings as they now sit at the bottom of the nine-team standings with a points percentage of 4.63.

Latest WTC 2025-27 points table

TeamMatchesWinLossDrawPoints DeductionPointsPCT
1. Australia1082009680
2. South Africa431003675
3. New Zealand641005272.22
4. Bangladesh632104055.56
5. India1154206851.52
6. England16781147438.54
7. Sri Lanka612302433.33
8. West Indies1228283020.83
9. Pakistan92701954.63

According to Article 16.11.2 of WTC playing conditions, one point is penalised for each over short. Since Pakistan were 11 overs short, 11 WTC points have been deducted from their total.

Also Read | Pakistan cricket told to take a leaf out of India's book; here's why

What's next for Pakistan?

The WTC sanction further deepened Pakistan's chances in the 2025-27 WTC cycle. They will next play Tests in November when Pakistan host fellow Asian side Sri Lanka for a two-match series in Rawalpindi and Lahore. Pakistan have played nine Tests in the ongoing WTC cycle, with just two wins and losses in the rest.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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