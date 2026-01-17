UPW vs MI: Meg Lanning-led Warriorz turn pink for a cause during WPL 2026 against Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai; here's why

Meg Lanning's UP Warriorz turned to pink and yellow instead of their traditional violet and yellow against Mumbai Indians during their Women's Premier League (WPL) encounter on Saturday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The change in Warriorz' jersey colour is because the franchise is promoting girl's education, opting WPL as a platform.

“Let’s turn pink in support of girls’ education,” read one of UP Warriorz's social media post. "Today isn’t just about a jersey. It’s about dreams that demand space, voice, and belief. PINK isn’t just a colour today, it’s a cause we wear with pride,” the franchise wrote in another post on X.

In fact, during the coin toss, UP Warriorz captain Meg Lanning handed a banner to her Mumbai Indians counterpart Harmanpreet Kaur that read "her education, our promise".

Meanwhile, sent into bat first, UP Warriorz set Mumbai Indians a target of 188 runs in 20 overs. After losing Kiran Nagvire in the fourth ball of the match, it was Meg Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield, who put together 119 runs for the second wicket. While Lanning was dismissed for 70 off 45 balls, Litchfield perished after scoring 61 from 37 deliveries.

Harleen Deol and Chloe Tryon scored 25 and 21 in the middle order to push UP Warriorz to 187/7. For Mumbai Indians, Amelia Kerr took three wickets while Nat Sciver-Brunt picked up two.

Meg Lanning reaches 11000 T20 runs During her time in the middle, Lanning crossed the 11,000-run mark in T20s, thus adding another feather in her coveted hat. Earlier, during UP Warriorz's last match, Lanning crossed the 1000-run mark in WPL. She also became the third cricketer after Harmanpreet and Sciver-Brunt to reach this feat. She reached the landmark against Delhi Capitals.

Notably, Lanning is the second-highest run-scorer. Sciver-Brunt leads the list with 1166 runs, followed by Lanning's 1075. Harmanpreet (1032), Ellyse Perry (972) and Shafali Verma (887) complete the top five. In fact, Lanning led Delhi Capitals to WPL finals in all the previous three seasons, but lost in all of them. Delhi Capitals released Lanning last year.