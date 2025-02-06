India vs England 1st ODI LIVE SCORE: Senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will return to the India fold after a month-long break when the Men in Blue take on England in the first of three ODIs against England in Nagpur on Thursday. The ODI series against England will serve as a preparation for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
Comeback man Mohammed Shami will lead the Indian pace attack in the absence of the Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested due to a back injury. His scan reports are yet to come. Meanwhile, India have also added Varun Chakaravarthy in their ODI squad after the Tamil Nadu spinner's heroics in the T20Is.
On the other hand, Joe Root is the only inclusion in the England side for the ODI series while wicketkeeper Jamie Smith likely to miss out.
India vs England 1st ODI predicted playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul/Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar/Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
England: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (WK), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (C), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overston, Brydon Carse,Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
India vs England live score: Varun Chakaravarthy added in India squad
With 14 wickets in the T20I series, Varun Chakaravarthy has been added to the Indian ODI squad, keeping in mind the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. A good show might see the Tamil Nadu spinner become a late entry in India's already announced CT 2025 squad.
India vs England live score: India coming after 4-1 win
India are coming into the series on the back of a hugely-successful 4-1 T20I series win over England.
India vs England live score: Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first ODI between India and England in Nagpur. India will play three ODIs against England which will serve as a preparation for Champions Trophy for both sides.