India vs England 1st ODI LIVE SCORE: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return as India's Champions Trophy preparation begins

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 10:52 AM IST

India vs England 1st ODI LIVE SCORE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will return to the India fold after a month-long break. India will be missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah in the ODI series.