US ranks at number two on digital cricket consumption: Venky Mysore

Yes, about eight seasons ago, we went to the Caribbeans for CPL and acquired the Trinidad franchise TKR. It happened during August-September. We’d already taken this step before anybody else even thought of it. The IPL was a two-month product and we had to figure out how to take the high-decibel event and keep our brand alive round the year. Now with the UAE T20 League, we have acquired the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. We also made a big investment in the US MCL where we were involved from the inception of the idea. We’ll be setting up LA Knight Riders and we’re also building a stadium.