American athletes acquire stake in US Masters T10 League Teams

American athletes acquire stake in US Masters T10 League Teams1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 03:21 PM IST
New York Giants NFL’s linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux has acquired an equity stake in the New York Warriors while Dallas Mavericks‘ NBA player Maxi Kleber and Major League Baseball outfielder Mickey Moniak of the Los Angeles Angels have become equity holders in the team Morrisville Unity
New Delhi: The US Masters T10 League cricket tournament has received investment from three American sports personalities who have acquired an equity stake in the league’s franchises.
