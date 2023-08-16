American athletes acquire stake in US Masters T10 League Teams

New Delhi: The US Masters T10 League cricket tournament has received investment from three American sports personalities who have acquired an equity stake in the league’s franchises.

The investment amount was not disclosed.

The league is owned by SAMP Group, manufacturers and suppliers of wire and cable machines, and T-Ten Global Sports. T Ten is an umbrella company of Mulk Holdings, which is the organiser of Abu Dhabi T10. The first season of the US Masters T10 League will be held this month.

Professional American football team New York Giants NFL’s linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux has acquired an equity stake in the New York Warriors while Dallas Mavericks‘ NBA player Maxi Kleber and Major League Baseball outfielder Mickey Moniak of the Los Angeles Angels have become equity holders in the team Morrisville Unity.

Thibodeaux said he was excited to be part of the New York Warriors family and couldn’t wait for the team to begin their bid to win the first US Masters T10 League title. “Cricket is undergoing incredible growth in the United States and is engaging different communities in such an exciting way. T10 is the perfect format for the American sports fan, it’s fast and non-stop entertainment," added the Giants player.

Kleber added: “Cricket is an incredible sport and the US Masters T10 League, which is being broadcast around the world and has star cricketers from across the globe, is proof that this international sport is really taking root in the United States," said Kleber.

Moniak said, “There are obvious similarities between baseball and cricket and I love watching the game, especially the shortest form. I can’t wait for the action in Lauderhill to begin and to feel a different level of involvement as an investor in the Unity franchise," he added.

Shaji Ul Mulk, chairperson, T Ten Sports Management and Ritesh Patel, CEO of SAMP Group are the organisers of the American edition and league partners.

In 2019, T Ten had signed a five-year Host City agreement with Abu Dhabi Cricket in association with the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, and Abu Dhabi Sports Council, bringing the massively popular league to Abu Dhabi.

