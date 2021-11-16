The US will co-host the 2024 T20 World Cup with the West Indies.
“The USA is a strategic growth market for us," ICC chairman Greg Barclay said.
Pakistan suffered the withdrawals of tours from New Zealand (security concern) and England (player health) in September, and chairman Ramiz Raja said in receiving the next Champions Trophy, “the ICC has expressed complete confidence and faith in our management and operational capabilities and skills."
The last major event Pakistan staged was the 1996 ODI World Cup with India and Sri Lanka.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!