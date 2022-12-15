USA Under-19 cricket team announced, with an Indian twist. Here's how

USA Under-19 cricket team announced, with an Indian twist. Here's how2 min read . 10:37 PM IST
- The 15-player squad representing Team USA will be led under the captaincy of Geetika Kodali, while Anika Kolan has been named vice captain
The United States is the 105th member of the International Cricket Council and also one of the world's newest One Day International nations. On Thursday USA cricket announced their squad for the upcoming under ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup.
The ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup is scheduled to beheld in South Africa in January 2023.
However, netizens definitely found the humour in the line up and pointed to the fact that almost the entire team was made up of women who belonged to Indian lineage.
The 15-player squad representing Team USA will be led under the captaincy of Geetika Kodali, while Anika Kolan has been named vice captain. The USA Cricket also announced the names of five non-traveling reserves.
Take a look at the line-up here
The USA Under-19 team will be coached by recent ICC Hall of Fame inductee Shivnarine Chanderpaul during their inaugural ICC Under 19 Women’s T20 World Cup campaign underway next month.
The line up includes- Geetika Kodali (c), Anika Kolan (wk) (vc), Aditi Chudasama, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Disha Dhingra, Isani Vaghela, Jivana Aras, Laasya Mullapudi, Pooja Ganesh (wk), Pooja Shah, Ritu Singh, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni, Snigdha Paul, Suhani Thadani, Taranum Chopra.
The non-travelling reserved players include- Chetnaa Prasad, Kasturi Vedantham, Lisa Ramjit, Mitali Patwardhan, Tya Gonsalves.
According to ICC press statement, fourteen of the 15 players that were used during USA's recent tour of the UAE have been retained, with 16-year-old batter Taranum Chopra also added to the squad.
“USA have been handed a tough group for the South African event, with their first match coming against Sri Lanka at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on January 14." the ICC statement read.
"The women's cricket team in the United States is a more diverse representation of India than the women's cricket team in India!" one netizen commented.
"USA Cricket Team or India B Team?" wrote another.
