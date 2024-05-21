USA vs Bangladesh Highlights: USA beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets

USA vs Bangladesh Live Score:
First Innings
Bangladesh Score - 153/6 in 20.0 overs
Bangladesh batting performance
Towhid Hridoy 58(47)
Mahmudullah 31(22)
Steven Taylor 3-9-2
Saurabh Netravalkar 4-27-1
Second Innings
USA Score - 156/5 in 19.3 overs
USA batting performance
Corey Anderson 34(25)
Harmeet Singh 33(13)
Mustafizur Rahman 4-41-2
Shoriful Islam 4-31-1
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: USA beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! A huge roar from Singh as he hits the winning runs. Full and outside off. Singh lofts it over covers for a boundary. USA WIN BY 5 WICKETS.
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: Corey Anderson smashed a Six on Mahmudullah bowling . USA at 151/5 after 19.1 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: SIX! An off-spinner to a lefty! Always asking for a trouble. Full and on off, Anderson slog-sweeps it over long on for a maximum, 3 runs needed now.
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: USA at 145/5 after 19 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score:
USA
Corey Anderson 27 (23)
Harmeet Singh 29 (12)
Bangladesh
Mustafizur Rahman 2/41 (4)
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: Corey Anderson smashed a Six on Mustafizur Rahman bowling . USA at 144/5 after 18.5 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: SIX! Anderson finally connects. Too full and on middle, in the arc for him and Anderson pounces it over long on for a biggie. 10 runs needed now.
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: USA at 130/5 after 18 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score:
USA
Harmeet Singh 26 (10)
Corey Anderson 17 (19)
Bangladesh
Shoriful Islam 1/31 (4)
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: Harmeet Singh smashed a Four on Shoriful Islam bowling . USA at 130/5 after 17.6 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! The extra ball goes to the fence. A length ball, outside off. Singh slices his cut past point and it races to the fence. 24 runs needed now.
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: Harmeet Singh smashed a Six on Shoriful Islam bowling . USA at 123/5 after 17.2 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: SIX! Anderson is quiet but Singh is doing all the damage. A length ball on middle, Singh makes room and tonks it over long on for a six.
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: USA at 116/5 after 17 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score:
USA
Harmeet Singh 15 (7)
Corey Anderson 15 (16)
Bangladesh
Mustafizur Rahman 2/26 (3)
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: Harmeet Singh smashed a Six on Mustafizur Rahman bowling . USA at 116/5 after 16.6 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: SIX! USA are back in the game. 17 runs of this one. 38 needed now. Full and around off, Singh heaves it over long on and this goes the distance.
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: Harmeet Singh smashed a Six on Mustafizur Rahman bowling . USA at 110/5 after 16.5 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: SIX! Much needed one! That was in the slot, on middle and Singh hammers it over long on for a biggie.
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: USA at 99/5 after 16 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score:
USA
Harmeet Singh 2 (4)
Corey Anderson 11 (13)
Bangladesh
Mahmudullah 0/9 (2)
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: USA at 94/5 after 15 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score:
USA
Harmeet Singh 0 (1)
Corey Anderson 8 (10)
Bangladesh
Shoriful Islam 1/17 (3)
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Nitish Kumar is out and USA at 94/5 after 14.5 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: OUT! HOLES OUT IN THE DEEP! Short ball again, on off. Nitish Kumar pulls it straight to the throat of Towhid Hridoy at the deep backward square leg boundary. He makes no mistake and the USA are five down!
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: USA at 93/4 after 14 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score:
USA
Nitish Kumar 10 (7)
Corey Anderson 7 (8)
Bangladesh
Shakib Al Hasan 0/16 (3)
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: Nitish Kumar smashed a Six on Shakib Al Hasan bowling . USA at 93/4 after 13.3 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: SIX! BOOM! A much-needed maximum for the USA! Full, on the middle. Nitish Kumar picks it early and smacks it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: USA at 86/4 after 13 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score:
USA
Corey Anderson 6 (6)
Nitish Kumar 4 (3)
Bangladesh
Mahedi Hasan 0/27 (4)
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: USA at 79/4 after 12 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score:
USA
Nitish Kumar 3 (2)
Corey Anderson 0 (1)
Bangladesh
Mustafizur Rahman 2/9 (2)
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Aaron Jones is out and USA at 78/4 after 11.4 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: OUT! c Najmul Hossain Shanto b Mustafizur Rahman.
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Steven Taylor is out and USA at 75/3 after 11.2 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: OUT! c Mahmudullah b Mustafizur Rahman.
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: USA at 72/2 after 11 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score:
USA
Aaron Jones 3 (10)
Steven Taylor 28 (28)
Bangladesh
Mahedi Hasan 0/20 (3)
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: USA at 66/2 after 10 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score:
USA
Aaron Jones 0 (7)
Steven Taylor 25 (25)
Bangladesh
Shakib Al Hasan 0/9 (2)
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: USA at 65/2 after 9 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score:
USA
Aaron Jones 0 (3)
Steven Taylor 24 (23)
Bangladesh
Rishad Hossain 1/16 (2)
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Andries Gous is out and USA at 65/2 after 8.3 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: OUT! c Mustafizur Rahman b Rishad Hossain.
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: Andries Gous smashed a Four on Rishad Hossain bowling . USA at 65/1 after 8.2 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! JUST OVER! Floated full and outside off, Gous slams it over the man at covers and it races to the fence.
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: USA at 60/1 after 8 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score:
USA
Steven Taylor 23 (22)
Andries Gous 19 (16)
Bangladesh
Mahedi Hasan 0/14 (2)
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: USA at 54/1 after 7 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score:
USA
Andries Gous 17 (14)
Steven Taylor 19 (18)
Bangladesh
Rishad Hossain 0/11 (1)
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: Andries Gous smashed a Four on Rishad Hossain bowling . USA at 51/1 after 6.2 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! 50 up for USA! Very full and on middle, Gous eases it down and beats the man at long on for a boundary.
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: Andries Gous smashed a Four on Rishad Hossain bowling . USA at 47/1 after 6.1 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Off the toe end! Flat and outside off. Gous looks to cut but cue ends it past first slip and to third man.
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: USA at 43/1 after 6 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score:
USA
Steven Taylor 18 (17)
Andries Gous 7 (9)
Bangladesh
Mustafizur Rahman 0/3 (1)
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: USA at 40/1 after 5 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score:
USA
Steven Taylor 18 (16)
Andries Gous 4 (4)
Bangladesh
Shakib Al Hasan 0/8 (1)
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: Steven Taylor smashed a Six on Shakib Al Hasan bowling . USA at 40/1 after 4.5 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: SIX! HAMMERED! Flighted, full, around off. Taylor sits down and hoicks it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: USA at 32/1 after 4 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score:
USA
Andries Gous 4 (4)
Steven Taylor 10 (10)
Bangladesh
Shoriful Islam 0/16 (2)
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: Andries Gous smashed a Four on Shoriful Islam bowling . USA at 32/1 after 3.3 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Elegant! On a length, around of. Gous gets forward and times it through the cover-point region for a glorious boundary.
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Steven Taylor is out and USA at 27/1 after 3.1 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: OUT! run out (Shoriful Islam).
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: USA at 27/0 after 3 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score:
USA
Monank Patel 12 (10)
Steven Taylor 9 (8)
Bangladesh
Mahedi Hasan 0/8 (1)
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: Monank Patel smashed a Six on Mahedi Hasan bowling . USA at 27/0 after 2.5 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: SIX! BOOM! Monank Patel adds insult to injury! Full at the stumps. Patel lofts it over the long-on boundary for a maximum.
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: USA at 19/0 after 2 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score:
USA
Steven Taylor 9 (8)
Monank Patel 4 (4)
Bangladesh
Shoriful Islam 0/11 (1)
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: Steven Taylor smashed a Four on Shoriful Islam bowling . USA at 16/0 after 1.3 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Easy Pickings! Back of a length, angling into the batter. Taylor tucks it off the hip through backward square leg and it runs away to the boundary.
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: USA at 8/0 after 1 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score:
USA
Steven Taylor 3 (4)
Monank Patel 1 (2)
Bangladesh
Mahmudullah 0/4 (1)
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: Steven Taylor smashed a Four on Mahmudullah bowling . USA at 8/0 after 0.5 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR BYES! Bonus runs for the USA! Tosses it full, around off. Taylor goes for the hoick across the line but misses. The keeper fails to collect and it runs away for four byes.
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh at 153/6 after 20 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score:
Bangladesh
Towhid Hridoy 58 (47)
Jaker Ali 9 (5)
USA
Ali Khan 1/49 (4)
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Towhid Hridoy is out and Bangladesh at 153/6 after 19.6 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: OUT! c Steven Taylor b Ali Khan.
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: Towhid Hridoy smashed a Four on Ali Khan bowling . Bangladesh at 153/5 after 19.5 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Excellent! 150 up! Very full and on middle, Hridoy steps across and paddles it over fine leg for four runs.
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: Jaker Ali smashed a Four on Ali Khan bowling . Bangladesh at 144/5 after 19.2 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Well played! 8 runs off first two. Very full on middle, Ali sweeps it over square leg for another boundary. USA have to keep Bangladesh under 150 here.
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: Jaker Ali smashed a Four on Ali Khan bowling . Bangladesh at 140/5 after 19.1 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Boundary to start! Just what Bangladesh wanted. A length ball, outside off, Ali slams it over covers and it races away.
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh at 136/5 after 19 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score:
Bangladesh
Jaker Ali 1 (2)
Towhid Hridoy 53 (44)
USA
Saurabh Netravalkar 1/27 (4)
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Mahmudullah is out and Bangladesh at 135/5 after 18.4 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: OUT! GONE! What an over this is turning out to be! A length ball on off, Mahmudullah makes room and hits it straight to long on where Nitish Kumar runs to his left and takes a well judged catch.
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh at 132/4 after 18 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score:
Bangladesh
Mahmudullah 31 (21)
Towhid Hridoy 50 (41)
USA
Harmeet Singh 0/27 (4)
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh at 127/4 after 17 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score:
Bangladesh
Towhid Hridoy 49 (39)
Mahmudullah 28 (17)
USA
Ali Khan 0/32 (3)
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: Mahmudullah smashed a Six on Ali Khan bowling . Bangladesh at 125/4 after 16.3 overs
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: SIX! BANG! Fuller delivery, outside off. Mahmudullah hangs back and tonks it over long off for a biggie.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!