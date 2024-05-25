Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: 3rd T20I of Bangladesh tour of USA, 2024 to start at 08:30 PM

1 min read . Updated: 25 May 2024, 07:36 PM IST
Livemint

USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Bangladesh tour of USA, 2024. Match will start at 08:30 PM

Venue : Prairie View Cricket Complex, Prairie View, Texas

USA squad -
Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Milind Kumar, Nitish Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Corey Anderson, Juanoy Drysdale, Nisarg Patel, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Monank Patel, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Yasir Mohammad
Bangladesh squad -
Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Jaker Ali, Litton Das, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed

25 May 2024, 07:36:17 PM IST

USA vs Bangladesh Match Details
