Active Stocks
Fri Jun 14 2024 15:58:47
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,597.45 1.05%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 840.20 -0.44%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 183.05 0.30%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,105.10 -0.20%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,717.00 -0.54%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  USA vs Ireland Live Score: Match 30 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 to start at 08:00 PM
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

USA vs Ireland Live Score: Match 30 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 to start at 08:00 PM

1 min read . Updated: 14 Jun 2024, 07:10 PM IST
Livemint

USA vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 30 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start at 08:00 PM

USA vs Ireland Live Score, Match 30 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024Premium
USA vs Ireland Live Score, Match 30 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

USA vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 30 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 14 Jun 2024 at 08:00 PM
Venue : Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

USA squad -
Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Monank Patel, Ali Khan, Jessy Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar
Ireland squad -
Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Mark Adair

14 Jun 2024, 07:10:53 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 30 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

USA vs Ireland Match Details
Match 30 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between USA and Ireland to be held at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida at 08:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue