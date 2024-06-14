Hello User
USA vs Ireland Live Score: Match 30 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 to start at 08:00 PM

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:10 PM IST
USA vs Ireland Live Score, Match 30 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

USA vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 30 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 14 Jun 2024 at 08:00 PM
Venue : Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

USA squad -
Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Monank Patel, Ali Khan, Jessy Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar
Ireland squad -
Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Mark Adair

USA vs Ireland Match Details
Match 30 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between USA and Ireland to be held at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida at 08:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.