USA vs NEP 3rd T20I: Nepal complete historic whitewash, defeat US by 8 wickets in Dallas

Nepal won the 3rd T20 against USA on Monday to complete their dominance in the series with a whitewash. Captain Aasif Sheikh led from the front during the match with a 50 run knock to take the visitors home while a 3 wicket haul by pacer Sompal Kami broke the back of US batting.

USA vs NEP 3rd T20I: USA skipper Monank Patel won the toss and decided to bat first at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas. However, the hosts did not have the start they would have hoped for, with captain Monank (2) and Andries Gous (2) getting dismissed inside the first three overs. While the Americans managed to stabilize their innings during the powerplay, the wicket of Aaron Jones (13 off 16 balls) in the eighth over landed a crucial blow.

From there on, Saiteja Mukkamalla (68 off 51) and Milind Kumar (43 off 35 balls) set up a 76-run partnership to stabilize the US innings and take them to a respectable total. The hosts finally managed to set a target of 156 in their 20 overs, with Milind Kumar remaining not out at the end.

Sompal Kami was the star of the show for Nepal, taking 3 wickets while giving away just 27 runs. Meanwhile, Lalit Rajbanshi and Rijan Dhakal had identical figures, each taking 1 wicket while conceding just 23 runs at an economy rate of under 6. However, no other Nepalese bowler could leave their mark in the contest.