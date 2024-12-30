USA Cricket has unveiled the 15-player squad for next month’s ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Malaysia, with all the selected players, including the reserves, being of Indian-American descent. The squad, which includes a blend of experience and young talent, will aim to build on their debut appearance in the 2023 U19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

Leadership and experience in the squad The team will be captained by Anika Kolan, who continues her leadership role after a successful tour to the West Indies. She will be supported by Vice-Captain Aditiba Chudasama, adding valuable experience to the side. Several players in the squad, including Kolan and Chudasama, represented the USA in the inaugural 2023 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, giving them vital exposure to international cricket.

The full squad for the tournament includes: Anika Reddy Kolan – Captain

Aditiba Chudasama – Vice Captain

Chetna Reddy Pagydyala

Chetnaa G Prasad

Disha Dhingra

Isani Mahesh Vaghela

Lekha Hanumant Shetty

Maahi Madhavan

Nikhar Pinku Doshi

Pooja Ganesh

Pooja Shah

Ritu Priya Singh

Saanvi Immadi

Sasha Vallabhaneni

Suhani Thadani

The non-travelling reserves are: Mitali Patwardhan

Taranum Chopra

Varshita Jambula

Selection process and training camp USA Cricket said the selection process followed an extensive week-long training camp in Florida, where players were evaluated based on performance, fitness, and skill.

Preparation through West Indies tour The squad's preparation also included a competitive tour to the West Indies earlier this year, where they won two of their five matches in a series against the West Indies U19 team.

Coach Hilton Moreeng’s confidence in the squad USA Cricket Women's Head Coach Hilton Moreeng expressed confidence in the team's progress following their tour of the West Indies, stating, “The experience gained there will undoubtedly help us in the World Cup. Our focus is on playing fearless cricket and showcasing the growth of USA women’s cricket on the global stage.”

Selection Panel Chair on squad selection “We are excited to announce the selection of our U19 squad for the upcoming World Cup. After careful consideration and extensive evaluation of players’ performances, fitness and skills in the recent camp, prior tours and National tournaments, we believe we have a talented group that combines youth and experience. Our aim is to foster their development and compete strongly on the world stage. We are confident in their abilities and look forward to seeing them showcase their skills,” said Women’s Selection Panel Chair, Amer Afzaluddin.

Upcoming training and World Cup preparation With a mix of experienced players and new talent, the squad is set to head to South Africa on January 3rd for a training camp and warm-up fixtures against Cricket South Africa’s U19 Women’s team before departing for Malaysia.

