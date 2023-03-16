'Used to play tennis-ball cricket with gangsters', Virender Sehwag on life before India selection2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 10:12 PM IST
- Virender Sehwag comes from Najafgarh area of Delhi, which according to him was famous for gangsters
Virender Sehwag shared about his early days of tennis ball cricket, in a podcast interview at The Ranveer Show (TRS). He talked about his residential area, Najafgarh in Delhi, and shared that he used to play cricket with gangsters, and some of them were even killed in crimes.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×