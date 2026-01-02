Australia's Usman Khawaja slams ‘racial stereotyping’, to retire after Ashes finale - 'treated differently'

Australia batter Usman Khawaja said on 2 January that he will retire from international cricket after his nation's fifth and final Ashes clash against England. Khawaja leaves a legacy as Australia's first Muslim Test cricketer while lashing out at perceived "racial stereotyping" during his 15-year career.

The 39-year-old will pad up for the last time, should he be selected, when the Test gets under way in Sydney on Sunday, ending months of speculation about his future, news agency AFP reported.

Australia is already leading Ashes 3-1.

Also Read | Australia vs England: List of Ashes Tests ending within first two days

It would be an 88th Test for the classy left-hander, culminating a career where it began after making his debut at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2011, also against England.

"The number one emotion is contentment. I'm very lucky to have played so many games for Australia the way I have," Khawaja said. "I hope I have inspired people along the way.

A ‘Proud Muslim Coloured Boy’ "I'm a proud Muslim coloured boy from Pakistan who was told that he would never play for the Australian cricket team. Look at me now, and you can do the same," he added.

Cricket Australia chief Todd Greenberg said Usman made a huge contribution to Australian cricket both through his outstanding achievements as one of our most stylish and resilient batters since his Test debut 15 years ago, and off field, particularly through the Usman Khawaja Foundation.

“On behalf of Australian cricket I would like to thank and congratulate Usman for all he has achieved,” Greenberg was quoted as saying by AFP.

Khawaja's foundation helps youths from refugee, immigrant, Indigenous, and poor socioeconomic backgrounds through introductory cricket programs and educational support

In his retirement annoucement, Khawaja referred to the beginning of this series, when he played golf the day before the first Test and subsequently suffered back spasms in Perth. He said said he was criticised because he is "treated differently".

"The way the media and the past players came out and attacked me - I could have copped it for two days, but I copped it for about five days straight," he said.

"The way everyone came at me about my preparation was quite personal in terms of 'he's not committed to the team', 'he was only worried about himself', 'he played this golf comp the day before', 'he's selfish', 'he doesn't train hard enough', 'he didn't train the day before game', 'he's lazy'.

"These are the same stereotypes - racial stereotypes - I've grown up with my whole life.

Also Read | Smith replacement Usman Khawaja scores impressive 82 at Adelaide

"I just thought the media and old players and everyone else had moved past them, but we obviously haven't."

Khawaja said he can give you a countless number of guys who have played golf the day before and been injured and you guys haven't said a thing.

"I can give you even more guys who have had 15 beers the night before, then got injured, and no-one's said a word. That's alright, they're just being Aussie larrikins - just being lads,” he said.

"When I get injured, everyone went at my credibility and who I am as a person. Normally when someone gets injured, you feel sorry for them as a person. 'Poor Josh Hazlewood or poor Nathan Lyon - they have got injured,' the Australia batter said.

"That was the thing I was most sad about and that is what I've been dealing with for a long time. I don't talk about it a lot, but I felt like I need to talk about it right here and right now," he said.

Moved to Australia from Pakistan as a child Khawaja immigrated to Australia from Pakistan as a child, battling the odds to become the country's first Pakistan-born, and first Muslim, national player. At one point, he was the only Asian first-class player in Australia and is credited as a role model who opened doors for others.

In 2023 he was charged by the International Cricket Council for wearing a black armband in Australia's first Test against Pakistan as a show of support for the people of Gaza.

Khawaja, a qualified pilot, has plundered 6,206 runs in Test cricket with 16 centuries, averaging 43.39. He smashed a career-high 232 against Sri Lanka a year ago, but has not made three figures since.

I'm a proud Muslim coloured boy from Pakistan who was told that he would never play for the Australian cricket team. Look at me now, and you can do the same.

Khawaja also played 40 one-dayers and nine Twenty20 internationals.