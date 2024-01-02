Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja recently faced opposition from the International Cricket Council (ICC) over his efforts to promote human rights. The cricket star attempted to use his position to highlight global human rights issues. Despite facing restrictions, his actions have garnered attention and support, including from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Khawaja's attempts to display messages of equality and freedom were met with resistance from the ICC. They barred him from wearing footwear bearing the slogans 'all lives are equal' and 'freedom is a human right' using the colours of the Palestinian flag. Further, his choice to wear an unapproved black armband attracted sanctions. The ICC also denied him the chance to display a dove symbol, universally recognised as a sign of peace, on his bat.

However, Cricket Australia has shown support for Khawaja, allowing him to use the dove symbol in the Big Bash League (BBL), which is not governed by the ICC. This move reflects a growing support for the cricketer's cause within the Australian cricketing community.

Prime Minister Albanese acknowledged Khawaja's bravery during his annual New Year's Day speech at Kirribilli House, commending him for standing up for human values. Albanese emphasised that Khawaja's stance was not just a personal battle but echoed a sentiment widely accepted as fundamental – the equality of all lives.

"I'd like to congratulate (Khawaja) for the courage he has shown standing up for human values," Yahoo Sport quoted Albanese as saying. "He has shown courage, and the fact that the team has backed him in is a great thing."

Previously, Albanese lauded Khawaja as a significant figure in Australian cricket, asserting that his views on equality were mainstream and non-controversial. He appreciated Khawaja's clear stance, which he did not regard as political but rather as a reflection of core human values.

Khawaja, born in Pakistan, has been vocal in his support for the people of Gaza amid ongoing conflict. His efforts to promote peace and human rights were evident during the Boxing Day test, where he faced reprimands for wearing a black armband in the first test against Pakistan in Perth. His original plan to display messages on his boots was also curtailed by ICC rules.

