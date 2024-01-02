Usman Khawaja’s support for people of Gaza: Australian PM Anthony Albanese lauds cricketer for showing ‘courage’
The ICC has barred Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja from displaying messages of equality and freedom. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has commended Khawaja for standing up for human values.
Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja recently faced opposition from the International Cricket Council (ICC) over his efforts to promote human rights. The cricket star attempted to use his position to highlight global human rights issues. Despite facing restrictions, his actions have garnered attention and support, including from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.