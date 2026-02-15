Usman Tariq: ‘Chucking' memes, jokes flood social media | India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026

Usman Tariq’s bowling action started numerous memes on social media. The Pakistani mystery spinner went viral during the India vs Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Many of the memes had a ‘chucking’ angle. Even Zepto made fun of Usman Tariq’s ‘delayed’ bowling action.

Usman Tariq bowled well in the India vs Pakistan match. In his 4 overs, he conceded just 24 runs and dismissed Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav.

India vs Pakistan: What happened so far India posted 175/7 in 20 overs against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 group match. After being asked to bat first, India lost Abhishek Sharma early.

Then, Ishan Kishan led the innings with a fluent 77 from 40 balls. He hit boundaries with confidence and set the tempo early.

Tilak Varma added 25 while captain Suryakumar Yadav scored 32 to stabilise the middle phase. Late contributions from Shivam Dube (27 off 17) and Rinku Singh (11 off 4) pushed the total to a competitive level despite regular wickets.

For Pakistan, Saim Ayub impressed with 3 wickets and a brilliant catch in the final ball. He controlled the scoring rate through the middle overs, dismissing Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya. He nearly took a hat-trick while Dube miraculously survived.

Usman Tariq and Shaheen Afridi picked up 1 wicket each. India maintained a strong run rate of 8.75, giving Indian bowlers a solid total to defend.

The contest now depends on how Pakistan handle the chase under scoreboard pressure. The Men in Blue will bank on their spin trio: Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy. And, of course, Jasprit Bumrah will try his magic.

Hardik Pandya bowled a wicket maiden to start India's bowling innings. Sahibzada Farhan was out for a duck. Saim Ayub welcomed Bumrah with a 6! But, Jassi struck in the following ball and sent the opener back to the pavilion. He then dismissed Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha. After 2 overs, Pakistan were 13/3.

Usman Tariq’s ‘chucking’ controversy Usman Tariq’s bowling action, while often controversial, has been officially cleared by the ICC despite repeated accusations. Usman is a key part of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad and remains eligible to bowl.

He was reported for a suspect action during the Pakistan Super League in 2024 and 2025. But, biomechanical testing at PCB-accredited laboratories in Lahore showed that his elbow extension remained within the legal 15-degree limit on both occasions.

According to Tariq, the unusual appearance of his arm is caused by a congenital hypermobility condition that makes it look bent even when straight. His delivery also includes a noticeable stop-start pause. According to cricket experts, the action is legal if it forms a consistent rhythm and does not deceive the batter after the front foot lands.

