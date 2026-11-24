India’s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored the fastest double century in List-A cricket during India A’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match against UAE on Tuesday. Sooryavanshi reached the milestone off just 52 balls, overtaking the previously held record of 103 balls by Chad Bowes for Canterbury against Otago in 2024. The 15-year-old youngster eventually scored 204 off 53 balls before getting out. He hit 28 sixes during his knock and seven fours.

Advertisement

What records did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi break?

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi takes just 28 deliveries for fastest List A ton in history

Fastest double century in List A cricket Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the first batter to reach a List A double century in under 100 balls.

Fastest double centuries in List A cricket: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (India A) - 52 balls

Advertisement

Chad Bowes (Canterbury) - 103 balls

N. Jagadeesan (Tamil Nadu) - 114 balls

Travis Head (South Australia) - 114 balls

Harry Brook (England) - 114 balls

Fastest century in List A cricket Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reached his hundred off just 28 balls, the quickest in List A history.

Fastest List A hundreds (by balls): 28: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, India A vs UAE, Doha, 2026

29: Jake Fraser-McGurk (125), South Australia vs Tasmania, Adelaide, 2023-24

31: AB de Villiers (149), South Africa vs West Indies, Johannesburg, 2014-15

32: Sakibul Gani (128), Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh, Ranchi, 2025-26

33: Ishan Kishan (125), Jharkhand vs Karnataka, Ahmedabad, 2025-26

35: Anmolpreet Singh (115*), Punjab vs Arunachal Pradesh, Ahmedabad, 2024-25

36: Corey Anderson (131*), New Zealand vs West Indies, Queenstown, 2014

Advertisement

36: Graham Rose (110), Somerset vs Devon, Torquay, 1990

36: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (190), Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh, Ranchi, 2025-26

Fastest 150 in List A cricket The 15-year-old reached 150 off only 40 balls, setting another new benchmark in List A cricket. He improved on his own previous mark of 59 balls for Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh in 2025, as well as AB de Villiers’ 64 and Jos Buttler’s 65.

Most sixes in a List A innings Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit 28 sixes, the most ever in a List A innings.

Most sixes in a List A innings:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - 28

D’Arcy Short - 23

Bevon Jacobs - 21

Highest individual score after 10 overs: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was on 151 not out after 10 overs. 151 not out. India A’s team total of 183 for two at that stage is the highest in List A cricket where ball-by-ball data is available, ahead of South Australia’s 160.

Advertisement

Quickest team 100 in List A cricket India A reached 100 in five overs, the fastest team hundred in List A cricket, bettering New Zealand’s 6.3 overs against Sri Lanka in Christchurch in 2015

How did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s innings unfold? UAE chose to bat and posted 249 for eight in 50 overs. Harpreet Singh Bhatia scored 130, while Arshad Khan took four wickets for India A.

Chasing 250 at the University of Doha for Science and Technology, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi launched from the start. India A raced to 100 in five overs, with the teenager already on 82 off 23 balls. Early wickets did not slow him. Abhishek Sharma was given out LBW for 12 off five balls to Ibrar Ahmad in a controversial call that led to a heated exchange, and Prabhsimran Singh was caught behind off Zahid Ali for 3.

Advertisement

He had earlier smashed the world record of fastest List A century, reaching the milestone off just 28 balls. Sooryavanshi brought up his hundred in the seventh over by hitting Ibrar straight over his head for four. He was dropped at sweeper cover on 152, then reached 198 with consecutive sixes off Basil Hameed in the 13th over. He completed the double hundred with his 28th six, over deep mid-wicket, off the 52nd ball he faced.

His innings ended on the next legal delivery when he miscued a lofted shot off Hameed, and Aryansh Sharma took the catch at long-off.

India beat UAE by 7 wickets Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s whirlwind knock made the difference as India A secured a vital win in the group stage.

Advertisement

India A chased down a target of 250 in just 14 overs to beat the UAE by two wickets in the Group B clash in Doha. Sooryavanshi walked off to a standing ovation after his dismissal with India A on 245 for three. Rinku Singh and Kumar Kushagra then completed the chase.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.