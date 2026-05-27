Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks Chris Gayle's record for most sixes in IPL season with explosive playoff knock in SRH vs RR

The young sensation from the Rajasthan Royals has rewritten IPL history. In a jaw-dropping display during the high-stakes playoffs, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi broke Chris Gayle’s long-standing record for the most sixes in a single IPL season, reaching a staggering 60 maximums. He did it in style against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator clash, leaving the opposition clueless and the crowd on its feet.
The magic unfolded in the fourth over of the innings. Facing Sakib Hussain at the 3.5 mark, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi received a slower, fuller delivery. He read it early, got under the ball perfectly, and launched it high and handsome straight into the stands over deep extra cover. That clean strike was no ordinary six. It was his 60th of the season, officially breaking Chris Gayle’s previous record. The young prodigy made it look effortless, picking the length and depositing the ball deep into the crowd. For a teenager already turning heads with his fearless batting, this milestone felt like destiny.
61* - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2026)
59 - Chris Gayle (2012)
52 - Andre Russell (2019)
51 - Chris Gayle (2013)
45 - Jos Buttler (2022)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wasn’t done yet. On the very next delivery in the 3.6th over, he produced another monster shot. Hussain tried the slower ball again, but Sooryavanshi heaved it across the line with raw power, clearing deep square leg comfortably. The ball sailed almost into the third tier, easily the biggest six of the night. That massive hit not only took his season tally to 61 sixes but also brought up his half-century in just 16 balls, the fastest fifty ever recorded in the history of IPL playoffs.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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