Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks several records during RR vs LSG match in IPL 2026; check details here

Rajasthan Royals (RR) youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was once again at the top of his game as he slammed a 38-ball 93 in their IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur on Tuesday.
Vaibhav's knock, along with knocks from Dhruv Jurel (53*) and stand-in captain Yashasvi Jaiswal (43), powered RR to a seven-wicket win over LSG to keep their playoff hopes alive.
RR are now in fourth place with 14 points from 13 matches. The 15-year-old Vaibhav broke several records during his entertaining knock on Tuesday. We take a look at some of those records.
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur. The visitors got off to a strong start with openers Mitchell Marsh (96) and Josh Inglis (60) forging 109 runs for the first wicket. Marsh continued to fire after Inglis departed, forging strong partnerships with Nicholas Pooran (16) and skipper Rishabh Pant (35).
Marsh failed to hit a century, but LSG posted a challenging total of 220/5. However, this total proved not as safe as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had other plans.
Vaibhav forged a 75-run stand for the first wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal (43) before combining 105 runs with Dhruv Jurel (53*) for the second wicket.
The teenager was dismissed by Mohsin Khan in the 14th over, but Donovan Ferreira (16*) and Dhruv Jurel ensured that RR would chase the total down quite comfortably.
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