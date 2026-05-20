Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks several records during RR vs LSG match in IPL 2026; check details here

Rajasthan Royals (RR) youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was once again at the top of his game as he slammed a 38-ball 93 in their IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Vaibhav's knock, along with knocks from Dhruv Jurel (53*) and stand-in captain Yashasvi Jaiswal (43), powered RR to a seven-wicket win over LSG to keep their playoff hopes alive.

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RR are now in fourth place with 14 points from 13 matches. The 15-year-old Vaibhav broke several records during his entertaining knock on Tuesday. We take a look at some of those records.

Records that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi broke during the RR vs LSG match In the previous match, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had already broken Abhishek Sharma's record of most sixes by an Indian batter in the IPL when he slammed his 43rd six. In Tuesday's match against LSG, the teenager set a new benchmark with his 10 sixes, as he became the first Indian to slam 50 or more sixes in an IPL season. Vaibhav now has 53 sixes in the cash-rich league.

With 53 sixes in IPL 2026, Vaibhav is only six sixes short of equalling Chris Gayle's record of 59 sixes in a single edition of the IPL. He is seven sixes away from breaking the West Indian legend's record. Vaibhav has already broken Andre Russell's record of 52 sixes in an IPL season.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also became the youngest cricketer to reach the 500-run mark in a single season of the IPL. Vaibhav did so at the age of 15. He surpassed Rishabh Pant, who had done so at 20.

The Bihar youngster now also holds the record of becoming the first player to have a strike rate of 200-plus while having scored 500 or more runs in a single season. Vaibhav has scored 579 runs from 13 matches so far, while enjoying a strike rate of 236.32.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also became the youngest-ever batter to hit 400 runs during the power play in a single season.

Vaibhav also became just the second batter after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Finn Allen to slam 10 or more sixes in an innings on two occasions during a single season. How Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur. The visitors got off to a strong start with openers Mitchell Marsh (96) and Josh Inglis (60) forging 109 runs for the first wicket. Marsh continued to fire after Inglis departed, forging strong partnerships with Nicholas Pooran (16) and skipper Rishabh Pant (35).

Marsh failed to hit a century, but LSG posted a challenging total of 220/5. However, this total proved not as safe as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had other plans.

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Vaibhav forged a 75-run stand for the first wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal (43) before combining 105 runs with Dhruv Jurel (53*) for the second wicket.

The teenager was dismissed by Mohsin Khan in the 14th over, but Donovan Ferreira (16*) and Dhruv Jurel ensured that RR would chase the total down quite comfortably.