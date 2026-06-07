Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates history at 15, breaks record held by Sachin Tendulkar since 1989

Indian cricket has a fresh new face making waves. Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has earned a call-up to the senior men’s T20I squad for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England. At 15 years and 71 days, he is now the youngest player ever selected for India’s senior team. This breaks the record held by Sachin Tendulkar since 1989. The selection has created huge excitement across the country. It shows the selectors are ready to back raw talent when they see it.

A record that lasted 36 years Sachin Tendulkar received his first India call-up as a teenager and went on to become one of the greatest ever to play the game. For more than three decades, nobody came close to matching that early entry into the senior setup. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has changed that story. His rise from domestic cricket and the IPL to the national squad at this age is a clear sign that Indian cricket is evolving in how it identifies and promotes young players.

The records Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already broken Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's list of firsts keeps growing. He is the youngest player to earn an IPL contract and the youngest to actually play in the IPL. These milestones came after consistent performances that caught the eye of franchise scouts and selectors alike.

In List-A cricket, he became the youngest Indian to score a century. He also made his List-A debut at the youngest age recorded in the country. These achievements prove he can handle longer formats and build innings under pressure.

In Under-19 Test cricket, Vaibhav scored the fastest century by any Indian player in that age group. The knock showed a mix of aggressive strokeplay and composure that is rare at his age.

If he gets a game on the current tour, he will become India’s youngest international debutant and break Sachin Tendulkar’s record for a second time.

Looking ahead The BCCI has given Vaibhav and his family the green light to travel with the team. This call-up is as much about long-term planning as it is about the present. With the right guidance, he can learn from senior players and grow into a regular feature across formats.