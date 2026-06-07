Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates history at 15, breaks record held by Sachin Tendulkar since 1989

Indian cricket has a fresh new face making waves. Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has earned a call-up to the senior men’s T20I squad for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England. At 15 years and 71 days, he is now the youngest player ever selected for India’s senior team. This breaks the record held by Sachin Tendulkar since 1989. The selection has created huge excitement across the country. It shows the selectors are ready to back raw talent when they see it.

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A record that lasted 36 years Sachin Tendulkar received his first India call-up as a teenager and went on to become one of the greatest ever to play the game. For more than three decades, nobody came close to matching that early entry into the senior setup. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has changed that story. His rise from domestic cricket and the IPL to the national squad at this age is a clear sign that Indian cricket is evolving in how it identifies and promotes young players.

The records Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already broken Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's list of firsts keeps growing. He is the youngest player to earn an IPL contract and the youngest to actually play in the IPL. These milestones came after consistent performances that caught the eye of franchise scouts and selectors alike.

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In List-A cricket, he became the youngest Indian to score a century. He also made his List-A debut at the youngest age recorded in the country. These achievements prove he can handle longer formats and build innings under pressure.

In Under-19 Test cricket, Vaibhav scored the fastest century by any Indian player in that age group. The knock showed a mix of aggressive strokeplay and composure that is rare at his age.

If he gets a game on the current tour, he will become India’s youngest international debutant and break Sachin Tendulkar’s record for a second time.

Looking ahead The BCCI has given Vaibhav and his family the green light to travel with the team. This call-up is as much about long-term planning as it is about the present. With the right guidance, he can learn from senior players and grow into a regular feature across formats.

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India squad for Ireland and England T20Is Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prince Yadav.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.