Vaibhav Sooryavanshi debut debate intensifies before India vs England 1st T20I? What cricket fraternity is saying?

The debate around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's senior India debut has intensified. After warming the benches during India's humiliating 0-2 defeat at the hands of Ireland, the team management has made their minds clear of sticking with the top three of Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma at least in the first few games of the T20I series against England.

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has said that Sooryavanshi will have to "go through the process and bide his time" like any other cricketer to get a place in the eleven. At the same time, he had no hesitation in declaring that the 15-year-old swashbuckler seems ready for the grind.

Not just Ten Doeschate, even India's new T20I captain Shreyas Iyer too echoed the same when asked about the same before the first T20I against Ireland. However, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has called for Sooryavanshi's inclusion in the first T20I against England.

"I'm hoping that Sooryavanshi plays the first game because it will be the start of a new series and he gets the team off to a flying start. It's the best way to recover from the series loss against Ireland," Gavaskar had said after India's loss to Ireland. Bringing Sooryavanshi in would mean India will have to make a major change in the batting order to accommodate the youngster.

"So, if he gets going, he can take the game away and I think that is what India needs at this particular point of time, after this loss, is for somebody to make the impact straight away. So, the host nation England is put on the backfoot straight away," added Gavaskar.

Others think different than Sunil Gavaskar Unlike Gavaskar, the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin do not think the same. "There is a lot of hype around him, and as a young player, he shouldn't be focusing on what is being said about him. I think it is important to keep the outside noise away from him, and the best way to do it is to just focus on the game. I don't think he will get an opportunity straight up," Pujara told Star Sports.

"The Indian team would not want to change their top three, and I don't think Vaibhav will get his opportunity in the first 2 or 3 games. Once the Indian team starts doing well, whenever there is an opportunity in rotation, that is when Vaibhav will come into the playing XI. What he has done in the IPL, it won't be easy to replicate the same thing in English conditions," he added.

Ashwin opined that carrying water in not degrading for Sooryavanshi. “We need to give Vaibhav Sooryavanshi time. The way he played in the IPL, obviously, you will have to play him at some point. He is that special. What I am saying is that carrying water is not degrading," Ashwin remarked on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat’.

"Why do people think carrying water is a bad thing? When did the ethos of cricket change? In the 1990s and 2000s, I was a ballboy in Chennai, and I was so happy to carry water for the cricketers then," said Ashwin.

‘He should be at home preparing for exams’ Legendary South Africa cricketer Daryll Cullinan felt Sooryavanshi should be preparing for his exams right now. “What we are seeing in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not simply a talented boy playing above his age.

"It is something cricket has genuinely never had to deal with before - namely, a child placed at the centre of one of the most commercially powerful, globally visible and socially amplified sporting environments ever created," Cullinan told Cricinfo.

"Cricket has seen prodigies. It has seen young players arrive early and carry labels they did not ask for. But it has not seen this precise combination before, of innocence, extraordinary gift, and a social media world that has abolished nearly every distance between a child and the opinions of hundreds of millions. Sooryavanshi is 15, living a life that is not proceeding at the ordinary pace of growing up. This needs careful consideration before it is too late,” Cullinan added.