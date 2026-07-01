Vaibhav Sooryavanshi debut debate intensifies before India vs England 1st T20I? What cricket fraternity is saying?

The debate around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's senior India debut has intensified. After warming the benches during India's humiliating 0-2 defeat at the hands of Ireland, the team management has made their minds clear of sticking with the top three of Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma at least in the first few games of the T20I series against England.

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India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has said that Sooryavanshi will have to "go through the process and bide his time" like any other cricketer to get a place in the eleven. At the same time, he had no hesitation in declaring that the 15-year-old swashbuckler seems ready for the grind.

Not just Ten Doeschate, even India's new T20I captain Shreyas Iyer too echoed the same when asked about the same before the first T20I against Ireland. However, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has called for Sooryavanshi's inclusion in the first T20I against England.

"I'm hoping that Sooryavanshi plays the first game because it will be the start of a new series and he gets the team off to a flying start. It's the best way to recover from the series loss against Ireland," Gavaskar had said after India's loss to Ireland. Bringing Sooryavanshi in would mean India will have to make a major change in the batting order to accommodate the youngster.

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"So, if he gets going, he can take the game away and I think that is what India needs at this particular point of time, after this loss, is for somebody to make the impact straight away. So, the host nation England is put on the backfoot straight away," added Gavaskar.

Others think different than Sunil Gavaskar Unlike Gavaskar, the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin do not think the same. "There is a lot of hype around him, and as a young player, he shouldn't be focusing on what is being said about him. I think it is important to keep the outside noise away from him, and the best way to do it is to just focus on the game. I don't think he will get an opportunity straight up," Pujara told Star Sports.

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"The Indian team would not want to change their top three, and I don't think Vaibhav will get his opportunity in the first 2 or 3 games. Once the Indian team starts doing well, whenever there is an opportunity in rotation, that is when Vaibhav will come into the playing XI. What he has done in the IPL, it won't be easy to replicate the same thing in English conditions," he added.

Ashwin opined that carrying water in not degrading for Sooryavanshi. “We need to give Vaibhav Sooryavanshi time. The way he played in the IPL, obviously, you will have to play him at some point. He is that special. What I am saying is that carrying water is not degrading," Ashwin remarked on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat’.

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"Why do people think carrying water is a bad thing? When did the ethos of cricket change? In the 1990s and 2000s, I was a ballboy in Chennai, and I was so happy to carry water for the cricketers then," said Ashwin.

‘He should be at home preparing for exams’ Legendary South Africa cricketer Daryll Cullinan felt Sooryavanshi should be preparing for his exams right now. “What we are seeing in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not simply a talented boy playing above his age.

"It is something cricket has genuinely never had to deal with before - namely, a child placed at the centre of one of the most commercially powerful, globally visible and socially amplified sporting environments ever created," Cullinan told Cricinfo.

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"Cricket has seen prodigies. It has seen young players arrive early and carry labels they did not ask for. But it has not seen this precise combination before, of innocence, extraordinary gift, and a social media world that has abolished nearly every distance between a child and the opinions of hundreds of millions. Sooryavanshi is 15, living a life that is not proceeding at the ordinary pace of growing up. This needs careful consideration before it is too late,” Cullinan added.

“In my view he should be at home preparing for his exams, playing gully cricket with his mates, and being a young boy while he still has the chance. That does not mean ignoring his talent. It means understanding that the talent will only be truly served if the person carrying it is allowed to grow whole,” added the former South African cricketer.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in