Vaibhav Sooryavanshi explains viral ‘A’ celebration after 93 vs LSG: ‘Bas, aise hi tha’

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his excellent form in IPL 2026 with a 38-ball 93 to power his team to a seven-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Once he got to his half-century, he came up with a unique “A” celebration. When asked at the post-match presentation ceremony whether his celebration meant anything, the 15-year-old said he just likes to try out new ones.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on his fifty celebration "Sir, aise hi tha bas. Last match mein bhi maine celebration kiya tha, uska bhi kuch bhi meaning nahi tha. Bas main naye naye kuch kuch try karte rehta hun (Sir, I don’t know. I just do something new every match. I don’t really plan it. There’s no meaning behind it. Even the celebration I did in the last match had no meaning. I just keep trying new things)," he said.

Ever since Vaibhav Sooryavanshi came into the limelight in IPL 2025, he has been unstoppable with the bat, and because of this, there is a lot of hype and fanfare around him. A few former players, including Kris Srikkanth, have already backed Vaibhav for fast-tracking to the senior Indian team.

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When asked on how he deals with the attention he has been receiving from the public, the Bihari youngster said that he doesn't read too much into it. "Nothing much. I don’t really see too much. I don’t read newspapers and all, so I don’t think too much about it.

"I just think that this is only the start. If my career lasts a long time and I play for a long time, people will say many more things. My focus should just remain on the game, and I should complete my journey," he said.

During the match, Vaibhav set several milestones, including becoming the youngest-ever to score 500 runs or more in a single IPL season. In IPL 2026, the youngster has aggregated 579 runs from 13 matches at an average of 236.32.

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Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks several records during RR vs LSG match in IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals still have some hope of qualifying for the IPL 2026 playoffs. All they have to do is beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) next week, and they will be through to the playoffs with 16 points. Should they lose to the Mumbai Indians, things will get even more complicated, and other results will have to go their way.

Vaibhav said that RR are not thinking too much about the playoff scenarios.

Also Read | Updated IPL 2026 Points Table after RR vs LSG: Rajasthan Royals keep hopes alive

"Nothing much. Our focus is simply on enjoying ourselves. In the next game, we shouldn’t focus too much on off-field things. Everyone should focus on the game and play with enjoyment, the way we’ve been doing throughout the tournament. There have been ups and downs in the tournament, but our focus is to play good cricket and win games, that’s all,” he said.

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