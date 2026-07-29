Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gains massive in ICC T20I Rankings for batters, Shubman Gill reclaims top spot in 50-over format

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi jumped a massive 230 places in the latest ICC T20I Rankings for batters after his Player of the Series show against Zimbabwe. Having made his senior India debut against England, Sooryavanshi overcame initial hiccups to register two half-centuries in his first six international games, both of which came against Zimbabwe.

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The 15-year-old was named Player of the Series after scoring 151 runs at an average of 50.33 during India's 3-0 T20I series win over Zimbabwe in Harare. In the latest T20I rankings for batters, Sooryavanshi sits at 48th with 536 rating points in the list, led by fellow India teammate Ishan Kishan.

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets big endorsement after success in Zimbabwe

Kishan reached a career-best 916 points after scoring 81 in the second T20I against Zimbabwe. Abhishek Sharma dropped a place to be third while Tilak Varma rose two places to sixth in the top 10, while T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer jumped seven places to 24th.

"Sooryavanshi's rating of 536 points is well adrift of his more experienced teammates, but Kishan can now boast of having a better career batter rating than more accomplished Indian players like Suryakumar Yadav (912) and Virat Kohli (909)," the ICC said in a statement.

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Among the bowlers, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi gained 31 positions to move to 41st in the list of T20I bowlers but Varun Chakravarthy, who missed the Zimbabwe tour due to an injury, dropped three places but remained in the top 10 rankings. Chakravarthy is only Indian in the top 10.

Shubman Gill dethrones Daryll Mitchell India captain Shubman Gill on Wednesday reclaimed the No. 1 spot in ICC rankings for batters in ODI cricket. Gill has replaced New Zealand batting mainstay Daryl Mitchell at the top spot in the ODI chart. Mitchell had held the top spot since January this year.

Fellow Indians Rohit Sharma (fourth) and Virat Kohli (third) remained at their places in the latest ODI Rankings. In fact, the swap of places between Gill and Mitchell was the only change top 10 of the ODI rankings. Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl rose six positions to reach 85th in rankings for batters while Blessing Muzarabani jumped 10 spots among bowlers.

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In Tests rankings, West Indies' Justin Greaves was also rewarded for his impressive showing against Pakistan in the first Test. Greaves recorded five consecutive wicket-maidens in Tarouba as the West Indies beat Pakistan by 90 runs to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series.

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Greaves rose 21 spots to move to the 48th position among Test bowlers, and ninth in the list of all-rounders in the longest format. Jayden Seales moved up to the 24th position while Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas, who also recorded a five-for, jumped to the 17th spot.

Babar Azam reached 15th after his unbeaten fifty in the second innings.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in