Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets another big role! India’s youngest batting sensation made captain of this team

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been named Bihar captain for the opening two matches of the 2026-27 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, marking his first stint as captain of the state's senior men's team.

The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) announced a 17-member squad on Friday, with the 15-year-old set to lead the side in its opening fixtures against Saurashtra and Railways. Suraj Kashyap has been appointed vice-captain.

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Bihar will begin their campaign against Saurashtra on 14 November before taking on Railways two days later. Both matches will be played in Indore.

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Sooryavanshi's appointment comes after he was named vice-captain of East Zone for the 2026-27 Duleep Trophy. He served as deputy to Ishan Kishan, who led the side to the title.

BCA president on Vaibhav's captaincy appointment Harsh Vardhan, the BCA president, was hopeful that the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy would give Vaibhav an opportunity to improve as a player and a captain.

“Vaibhav has already demonstrated tremendous talent, confidence and maturity at a young age, and this responsibility will provide him with another opportunity to grow as a cricketer and leader.

“We are hopeful that under Vaibhav’s leadership, the team will deliver a disciplined, competitive and effective performance while representing the state in the upcoming season,” he told news agency IANS.

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The teenager has also made significant strides in international and franchise cricket this year. He was part of India's Under-19 World Cup-winning campaign, scoring 175 runs in the final against England to help India secure a 100-run victory. He was also named Player of the Tournament.

At the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sooryavanshi finished the 2026 season as the leading run-scorer for Rajasthan Royals, accumulating 776 runs in 16 innings at a strike rate of more than 237.

His performances earned him a place in India's senior T20I side. He made his international debut against England earlier this year and has since featured in the national team's T20I assignments.

In the third T20I against New Zealand, Sooryavanshi scored 45 off 19 deliveries, combining with Abhishek Sharma for a 133-run opening partnership. The pair also registered 118 runs in the first six overs without losing a wicket, setting a new record for the highest powerplay score in men's T20I cricket.

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Bihar are placed in Group B of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy alongside Delhi, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Railways, Saurashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Sooryavanshi is expected to represent Bihar in the opening two fixtures before joining India A for the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 in Doha. The tournament is scheduled to take place from 19 to 29 November, with India A beginning their campaign against Nepal on 20 November.

Bihar squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (First two matches): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (captain), Suraj Kashyap (vice-captain), Alok Kumar, Ayush Loharuka (wk), Altamash Ashraf, Param Kumar Singh, Anmol Kumar (wk), Ritwik Raj, Mayank Kumar, Raghvendra Pratap, Ashish Kumar, Vasudev Pratap Singh, Mohammad Izhar, Amod Yadav, Prashant Singh, Nawaz Khan, Himanshu Singh.

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About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.