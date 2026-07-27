Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets big endorsement after success in Zimbabwe; ex-cricketer advocates bold swap in ODIs for India

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had a dream run in Zimbabwe in the recently-concluded T20I series which India won 3-0. In a country which has not let him go empty-handed, the 15-year-old on just his third tour with the senior Indian team bagged the Player of the Match in the third T20I and also the Player of the Series awards.

Having scored just 42 runs in his first three T20Is against England, Sooryavanshi bounced back with scores of 50, 20 and 81 against Zimbabwe, thus helping the Indian team in getting off a flying start at the top. Former India cricketer Farokh Engineer was utterly impressed by Sooryavanshi and felt probably this is the right time to draft the teen in the ODI side.

The former wicketkeeper-batter opined that Sooryavanshi should open the innings with Rohit Sharma, with captain and opener Shubman Gill to bat at no.4, giving more meat in the middle-order. “This is probably the right time to draft Sooryavanshi into India's ODI side,” Engineer told PTI.

“The ideal situation is Shubman Gill and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Gill is a class player. Gill, I think, is the best batsman in the team now. So, Gill should come at four. Gill is not a guy who lifts the ball. So, a left-right combination would be ideal in ODIs. So, if Rohit is playing, and I think he should be playing, let him open with Sooryavanshi,” Engineer added.

"A batsman like him (Sooryavanshi) is much better at opening because he finds bigger gaps in the field. Virat Kohli can come third. Gill can come fourth and then we've got a solid batting line-up," he said.

'He'll win more matches for you than lose you' Calling Sooryavanshi an asset for the India, the 88-year-old Engineer said the Indian team must persevere with the teenage sensation because he is a high quality match winner. "I don't know why people distinguish so much between ODI and T20 because for me, a half-volley is a half-volley.

"He's been getting runs and he's got the confidence to open the innings. He'll win more matches for you than lose you. When he gives a start like that, the other players can have time to consolidate the innings and put on a big score," Engineer noted.