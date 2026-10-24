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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India recall against New Zealand puts 15-year-old's rising brand value and endorsements in focus

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi came in for Ishan Kishan, who picked up a low-grade strain in his right adductor muscle in the series opener.

Aachal Maniyar
Published24 Oct 2026, 10:56 PM IST
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India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi warms up before the fourth T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Hyderabad, Telangana. (file photo)
India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi warms up before the fourth T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Hyderabad, Telangana. (file photo)(PTI)
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi returned to India's T20I side for the second match against New Zealand at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on Saturday, October 24. His recall has also put fresh attention on the 15-year-old's growing commercial value.

Recall at No. 3

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi came in for Ishan Kishan, who picked up a low-grade strain in his right adductor muscle in the series opener. At the toss, captain Shreyas Iyer said Sooryavanshi would bat at No. 3, with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma continuing as openers.

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Also Read | IND vs NZ: Why Ishan Kishan won't play in 2nd T20I against New Zealand on Oct 24

A short stay at the crease

His innings lasted eight balls. He made 4 before Nathan Smith had him caught by Daryl Mitchell in the seventh over.

India still chased 181 to win by four wickets. Tilak Varma finished on 51 not out off 26 balls, and Nitish Kumar Reddy added 26 not out. India now lead the five-match series 2-0, and the third T20I is in Wellington on October 27.

International career so far

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his international debut against England on July 4. He has scored 250 runs in nine T20Is at a strike rate of 178.57, so far.

IPL breakthrough

His rise began in the IPL. Rajasthan Royals signed him for 1.10 crore at the 2025 auction, making him one of the youngest players ever bought at an IPL auction. His performances for the franchise brought him national attention and opened the door to an India call-up.

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His family manages his commercial deals, with support from the franchise.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians join hands with Nike in a multi-year deal - All you need to know

Brands take notice

Brands have moved quickly to sign him. In February 2026, Zydus Wellness made him brand ambassador for its health drink Complan. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

He has also been linked with Red Bull, one of the most active brands in sports sponsorship.

Brands value him for his age, his attacking style and his reach among young Indian fans. Several categories, including sports equipment, footwear, supplements and drinks, are reported to be interested in signing him.

What comes next

Saturday's innings was short, but Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is back in India's XI with three matches of the series left. Regular game time at international level is likely to shape both his cricket and his commercial standing.

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For brands, he is a rare case: a teenager who is already an India player, with a long career potentially ahead of him.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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