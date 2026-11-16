Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leaves Bihar SMAT 2026 squad after becoming world's youngest captain in men's T20; here's why

Days after becoming the youngest captain in men's T20 cricket, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was absent from Bihar's playing XI in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). The development came on Monday when Sooryavanshi was not named in the Bihar side for their Elite Group B match against Railways at the Daly College Ground in Indore.

Advertisement

At 15 years and 232 days, Sooryavanshi became the youngest captain in men's T20s when he led Bihar against Saurashtra at Holkar Stadium in Indore in their SMAT 2026 campaign opener. In doing so, the Indian prodigy surpassed the record held by Croatia's Zach Vukusic, who led his national team at the age of 17 years and 311 days, the TOI reported.

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes history as he leads Bihar in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Earlier in July, Sooryavanshi became India's youngest men's cricketer when he made his T20I debut against England in Manchester, eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record. India's batting great Tendulkar made his Test debut aged 16 years and 205 days in 1989.

The spotlight has been on Sooryavanshi since he became the youngest IPL centurion last year. He maintained his reputation with 776 runs for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 to win the Orange Cap. In the absence of Sooryavanshi, Suraj Kashyap is leading Bihar against Railways.

Advertisement

How did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fare against Saurashtra? In his first match as Bihar captain, the left-handed opener struck just 18 runs off 12 balls, with two fours and one six. Bihar eventually lost the game by five wickets. Opening the innings with Alok Kumar, Sooryavanshi added 13 runs for the first wicket.

Advertisement

Sooryavanshi added 22 runs from 16 deliveries for the second wicket with Ayush Loharuka before left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya had him caught and bowled on the fifth ball of the fifth over of Bihar’s innings.

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets next big role as captain of this team

Where is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi headed? Sooryavanshi left the Bihar SMAT squad to join India A for the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 to be held in Doha, Qatar, from 19 to 29 November. India A are placed in Group B alongside the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nepal and Pakistan A.

Group A comprises Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals, scheduled for 26 and 27 November. But the southpaw might have to fight for his spot in the playing XI as the squad also has the likes of Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh for the opener's role.

Advertisement

Notably, this year's Rising Stars Asia Cup will be played in a 50-over format. Tilak Varma is leading India A in the tournament.

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets this new Tata car: Inside his growing car collection

India A squad for ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Tilak Varma (C), Ayush Badoni, Rinku Singh (VC), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in