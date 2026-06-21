Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes Sanjay Manjrekar chew his own words days after ex-cricketer's criticism on teen sensation

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar was made to chew his own words after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi tore apart the Sri Lanka A bowling in the final of the Tri-Nation series on Sunday with a 29-ball 94-run knock. Asked to bat first, Sooryavanshi owned the crease at the Dambulla International Stadium, as the 15-year-old broke a 21-year record to register the fastest List A fifty.

The left-hander missed on a well-deserved hundred by just a single hit as he was caught by Vijayakanth Viyaskanth off the bowling of Sahan Arachchige in the ninth over of the Indian innings. Sooryavanshi's innings included 10 fours and eight sixes. Riding on Sooryavanshi's innings, India A posted a mammoth 377/9, with captain Tilak Varma also contributing.

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After a lean run in the first four games of the series, Sooryavanshi unleased the beast inside him as his first 11 deliveries read 4, 4, 4, 6, 6, 0, 6, 4, 4, 6, 6, as he dismantled the Sri Lankan attack from the outset. In the process, Sooryavanshi went past Sri Lankan Kaushalya Weeraratne, who had scored a 12-ball fifty in 2005. Sooryavanshi reached the feat in 11 deliveries.

What did Sanjay Manjrekar say? The story dates a few days back when Sooryavanshi was involved into a physical tussle with a Sri Lanka A player after India A lost in the Super Oper. Following the game, it was reported that a Lankan cricketer provoked Sooryavanshi verbally. When confronted, Sooryavanshi was pushing the Lankan cricketer, the video of which went viral on social media.

Reacting to Sooryavanshi's action, Manjrekar took to X (formerly twitter) and said, “If I was India A coach or manager I would have left Vaibhav Suryavanshi out for this game v AFG. Only to let him know that’s it’s not OK to get physical on the field. Whatever the provocations.”

While Sooryavanshi engaged in the fight on June 15, India A played Afghanistan A two days later. On Sunday, Manjrekar turned into a fanboy of Sooryavanshi, the same teenager whom he had criticised a few days back. “Just realised Vaibhav looks at 50 overs cricket as a format where he can create even more mayhem!” Manjrekar said after Sooryavanshi's 94.

“What with 2 fielders outside the circle for 10 overs! & not 6,” he added.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi mayhem in Dambulla The left-hander combined brute force with exceptional timing. He initially targeted the leg side against the seamers before effortlessly opening up the off side once Sri Lanka A stationed an additional fielder on the on side.

His ability to dispatch even good deliveries over the ropes once again stood out. The highlight of the innings was his lofted shots over extra cover. Three effortless sixes in that region showcased the bat speed, balance and fearlessness that have made him one of India's most exciting young talents.