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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses hundred for second straight time in IPL 2026, walks off to a standing ovation in Chandigarh

Coming to bat on the back of a 29-ball 97 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator, Sooryavanshi showed enough maturity after partner Yahashvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel walked back in the hut in the second over.

Koushik Paul
Updated29 May 2026, 09:52 PM IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fell short of his hundred by just four runs in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fell short of his hundred by just four runs in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2. (PTI)
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missed on a well-deserved hundred once again for the second consecutive time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs as the Rajasthan Royals opener fell short by four runs against Gujarat Titans in the Qualier 2 in New Chandigarh on Friday.

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Coming to bat on the back of a 29-ball 97 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator, Sooryavanshi showed enough maturity after partner Yahashvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel walked back in the hut in the second over. Unlike hs power-hitting, Sooryavanshi took time in the middle and played according to the situation, by bringing up his sixth IPL fifty this season in 30 balls.

With wickets falling at the other end, Sooryavanshi hanged on at one end, tormented the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Jason Holder, and Mohammed Siraj with a flurry of sixes. However, it was Rabada, who got better of the 15-year-old with a bouncer, leaving the teen just four runs short of what could have been his third IPL hundred in the tournament.

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Sooryavanshi smashed seven sixes and eight fours to make 96 off 47 balls. In the process, Sooryavanshi became the first batter in IPL 2026 to breach the 700-run mark. The southpaw now sits at 776 runs in 16 matches.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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