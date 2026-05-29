Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses hundred for second straight time in IPL 2026, walks off to a standing ovation in Chandigarh

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missed on a well-deserved hundred once again for the second consecutive time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs as the Rajasthan Royals opener fell short by four runs against Gujarat Titans in the Qualier 2 in New Chandigarh on Friday.

Advertisement

Coming to bat on the back of a 29-ball 97 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator, Sooryavanshi showed enough maturity after partner Yahashvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel walked back in the hut in the second over. Unlike hs power-hitting, Sooryavanshi took time in the middle and played according to the situation, by bringing up his sixth IPL fifty this season in 30 balls.

With wickets falling at the other end, Sooryavanshi hanged on at one end, tormented the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Jason Holder, and Mohammed Siraj with a flurry of sixes. However, it was Rabada, who got better of the 15-year-old with a bouncer, leaving the teen just four runs short of what could have been his third IPL hundred in the tournament.

Advertisement

Sooryavanshi smashed seven sixes and eight fours to make 96 off 47 balls. In the process, Sooryavanshi became the first batter in IPL 2026 to breach the 700-run mark. The southpaw now sits at 776 runs in 16 matches.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in