Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses India T20I debut vs Ireland: India assistant coach explains why

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate believes that teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is "absolutely ready" to play international cricket, but he will still have to "bide his time and wait" in order to make his senior India debut.

Eyebrows were raised when the 15-year-old was not handed his senior India debut in any of the recent two T20Is against Ireland, both of which India ended up losing in what was Shreyas Iyer's first series as the new India T20I captain.

Sooryavanshi was heavily pipped to make his India debut in at least one of the two T20Is against Ireland, but now, he has to keep waiting at least until the T20I series against England.

Ryan ten Doeschate on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Doeschate said that it would have been difficult to leave out Sanju Samson, who had helped India clinch the T20 World Cup title in March.

“He’s absolutely ready to play international cricket, there’s no doubt about that. But also, I think it’s not a question to say you can leave Sanju Samson out. A guy who went a long way to winning India the World Cup three months ago. A guy who’s had a fairly good IPL," the former Netherlands player said at a post-match press conference following Ireland's one-run win in the second T20I. This is the first time India have lost a T20I series against Ireland.

Doeschate also asserted that the team management wants to give the players a longer run as the Men in Blue begin a new era under Iyer.

“It’s important in terms of giving players confidence, and the message we’re sending to players. We want to give guys a long run in the team. So, as ready as Vaibhav is and as excited as we are and you are to see him play, he’s going to have to go through the same process as everyone else and bide his time and wait. But certainly no questions about how good he is and how ready he is,” he added.

Sooryavanshi became a household name in cricket when he made his IPL debut with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2025.

While he scored 252 runs from seven matches in IPL 2025, the Bihar teenager enjoyed an even more stellar season in IPL 2026, winning the Orange Cap with 776 runs from 16 matches at a strike-rate of 237.31.

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Sooryavanshi was also part of the India Under-19 side that won the World Cup this year, amassing 439 runs from seven matches. He slammed 175 runs from 80 balls in the final against England.

In IPL 2025, he scored the fastest IPL century by an Indian when he slammed a 35-ball century against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Jaipur. He slammed seven fours and 11 sixes during his knock.

More recently, he slammed a 29-ball 94 for India A in their tri-series final against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla.

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