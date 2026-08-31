Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses maiden Duleep Trophy hundred after breaking 57-year old first-class record

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missed out on his maiden Duleep Trophy hundred after falling short by just eight runs on Monday in the semifinal against Central Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru. Coming into the game after his eight runs on debut, Sooryavanshi took his time in the middle and displayed his red-ball credentials.

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Opening the innings with experienced Bengal batter Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sooryavanshi played his innings with patience and clobbered the likes of Aryan Pandey, Yash Thakur, Arshad Khan, Saransh Jain and Harsh Dubey whenever a loose ball was on offer.

The southpaw reached his half-century in just 42 deliveries, thus becoming the youngest to score a Duleep Trophy fifty. Sooryavanshi's maiden Duleep Trophy fifty came at 15 years and 157 days, breaking the previous youngest record held by Laxman Singh at the age of 16 years and 23 days in 1969.

This was also Sooryavanshi's second half-century in first-class cricket, after his first came during the last Ranji Trophy season, when he completed a 33-ball fifty against Meghalaya, while playing for Bihar.

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Having been dropped at 40, Sooryavanshi made the Central Zone bowlers toil, as he smashed boundaries all around the park. Batting at 81, Sooryavanshi clobbered Saransh Jain, who made his India Test debut against Sri Lanka last week, for a four and a six to enter into nineties.

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However, his dreams of a maiden Duleep Trophy came crashing after the 15-year-old was caught by Arshad Khan on the second ball of the 26th over off Harsh Dubey. With Easwaran, Sooryavanshi stitched a 162-run stand for the opening wicket, providing East Zone with a perfect platform to build on.

Also Read | Duleep Trophy: Vaibhav takes over as East Zone captain after injury to Kishan

Central Zone bowled out for 266 in first innings Earlier, Sooryavanshi stood in as captain for Ishan Kishan for a few overs as his side East Zone dismissed Central Zone for 266 on the opening day. India fast bowler Mukesh Kumar and fellow right-arm medium pacer Abhijit Sarkar scalped three wickets apiece to bowl out Central Zone in 80.1 overs.

East Zone captain Ishan Kishan's decision to bowl first after winning the toss was bang on as Mukesh (3/56) and Sarkar (3/38) shared six wickets between them, while Mohammed Shami (2/42) and off-spinner Md Kounain Quraishi (2/49) picked up two wickets each to bundle out Central Zone.

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Kishan was, however, forced to leave the field midway the morning session after being hit on his right wrist. Sooryavanshi stood-in as East Zone's captain for around an hour on either side of lunch when Kishan was off the field to nurse the blow. Kishan later came back to take charge of the team.

Also Read | Meet Bishworjit Konthoujam: Manipur pacer who removed Vaibhav in Duleep Trophy

When he was leading the side, Sooryavanshi also took a successful call for a Decision Review System (DRS), leading to East Zone getting a crucial wicket. Rinku Singh (60 off 88), and opener-cum-wicketkeeper Aryan Juyal (46) were the top-scorers for Central Zone.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in