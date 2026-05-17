Vaibhav Sooryavanshi outshines Virat Kohli, Abhishek Sharma in IPL after taking Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi to cleaners

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi outshined the likes of Virat Kohli and Abhishek Sharam for most number of sixes hit in a single Indian Premier League (IPL) season among the Indians, in a match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Coming into the game on the back of 40 maximums in IPL 2026, the 15-year-old started his innings with a six off Lungi Ngidi.
In the process, Sooryavanshi became the fourth batter after Shahrukh Khan (Punjab Kings), Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Devdutt Padikkal (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) to open account with a six thrice in an IPL season. Sooryavanshi added two more - one each off Australian Mitchell Starc and Tripurana Vijay - to reach the tally of 43 in IPL 2026.
Before Sooryavanshi, Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek held the record with 42 sixes in the 2024 edition of IPL. Also in the list of Virat Kohli, who had smashed 38 sixes in a season twice - in 2016 and 2024. Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav also had hit 38 maximums in 2025.
|Player
|No. of Sixes
|Year
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals)
|43
|2026
|Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|42
|2024
|Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings)
|39
|2025
|Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
|38
|2016
|Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
|38
|2024
|Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians)
|38
|2025
However, Sooryavanshi's joy was shortlived as the southpaw fell prey to Delhi Capitals young pacer Madhav Tiwari. The left-hander went early in his short as the ball hit the toe end of his bat to find a diving David Miller at long-on. Disappointed with the dismissal, Sooryavanshi dragged himself out of the ground after a 21-ball 46, studded with five fours and three sixes.
Despite Sooryavanshi's dismissal, captain Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel steered the side with 72-run stand off just 41 balls for the third wicket. However, it was Starc whose three wickets in an over turned the table for Delhi Capitals. The left-arm pacer dismissed Parag, Donovan Ferreira and debutant Ravi Singh in the 15th over.
In no time, Rajasthan Royals slipped from 161/2 to 173/6. Starc added his fourth of the night in the form of Dasun Shanaka. In what looked like the score would go past 200-run mark, Delhi Capitals restricted Rajasthan Royals to 193/8 in 20 overs. The hosts need a win to stay in contention.
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