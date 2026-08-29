Vaibhav Sooryavanshi outsmarts Ishan Kishan's ‘risky’ call in Duleep Trophy 2026 with the ball; 'I am a wicket-taker'

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might have disappointed with the bat in his maiden Duleep Trophy outing, but the 15-year-old made sure he contribute with the ball, during East Zone's massive win by an innings and 210 runs against North East Zone in Bengaluru earlier this week.

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Batting first, East Zone rode on centuries from Sudip Gharami (146) and Shahbaz Ahmad (167) to post a massive 467. In response, North East Zone were all out for 111 before being enforced a follow-on by East Zone captain and India wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan.

North East Zone were trailing at 63/5 in the second innings, when Kishan threw the ball to Sooryavanshi to roll his arm for a few overs. The left-handed opener gave an insight into his mindset while bowling in a video that was shared by the BCCI Domestic on Saturday

It's a lot of fun - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi “If you ask any batter, he enjoys bowling. Or if you ask a bowler, he enjoys batting," said Sooryavanshi in the video. Bowling left-arm off-spin, Sooryavanshi first got rid of Kishan Lyngdoh, who miscued a shot towards mid-wicket. Three balls later Sooryavanshi forced Imliwati Lemtur to edge behind the wickets. The teen revealed “Kishan felt he was taking a risk.”

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"The opponents weren't losing wickets, so I was asked to bowl 2-3 overs. Ishan bhaiya thought that he was taking a risk in giving me the ball. But he didn't know that I'm a wicket taker,” Sooryavanshi added, with a smile. He finished with figures of 2/11 in his three overs.

“I always knew that even if I take five wickets, I will only get three overs to bowl. So I tried to bowl as well as I could. I was just trying to repeatedly land the ball in one area. It's a lot of fun. I didn't do well with the bat in the last match. So it's a lot of fun to contribute to the team's bowling,” he added.

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"And of course, if a batter takes a wicket, he never enjoys it more than that. So it's a lot of fun," Sooryavanshi added.

What's next for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? For Sooryavanshi, he will be next up in another Duleep Trophy 2026 clash for East Zone against Central Zone in the first semifinal, that starts on August 30. While he missed out on a good batting show against North East Zone, the teen prodigy will be looking to play a longer innings.

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If they East Zone manage to win the semifinal, Sooryavanshi might play in the final, starting from September 6. India are going to play three T20Is against Afghanistan on September 13, 15 and 17. However, the Indian squad for the Afghanistan series is yet to be announced.

Post the Afghanistan series, the Indian T20I side, of which Sooryavanshi is a part, will be flying out to Japan to compete at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi and Nagoya. The cricket competition will be played in Aichi. India have been directly placed in the quarterfinals.

Also Read | Meet Bishworjit Konthoujam: Manipur pacer who removed Vaibhav in Duleep Trophy

The Shreyas Iyer-led side will be opening their account against the Group A runners-up team on September 28 at the Kōrogi Sports Park in Nisshin. India are the defending champions in men's cricket competition at Asian Games.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in