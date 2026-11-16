Vaibhav Sooryavanshi recreates Rohit Sharma moment on first match as Bihar captain in SMAT 2026; watch viral video

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi re-created the hilarious Rohit Sharma moment during his first match as the senior Bihar team captain at the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). Sooryavanshi became the youngest captain in men's T20 history on Saturday when he led out his side against Saurashtra.
At 15 years and 232 days, Sooryavanshi broke the record held by Croatia's Zach Vukusic, who skippered his national side aged 17 years and 311 days, the TOI reported. Sooryavanshi struck 18 off 12 balls before Bihar eventually lost their opening group B encounter to Saurashtra in Indore.
But the most viral moment came during the toss, when he was asked about his playing combination. When the toss presenter asked about Bihar's playing XI, Sooryavanshi, after electing to bat first, replied, "I think, sir, bhool gaya lagta main (I think, sir, I have forgotten)."
The moment reminded everyone about former Indian captain, who was caught forgetting his playing XI on several occasions. In fact, Rohit forgot whether he wanted to bat or bowl in an ODI against New Zealand in 2023, leaving opposition skipper Tom Latham in splits.
Earlier, in July, Sooryavanshi became India's youngest men's cricketer when he made his T20 debut against England in Manchester, eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record. India's batting great Tendulkar made his Test debut aged 16 years and 205 days in 1989.
Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi left the Bihar SMAT 2026 squad after just one game in charge, as the 15-year-old joined his India A teammates for the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026. The ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 will be held in Doha, Qatar, from 19 to 29 November. India A are placed in Group B alongside the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nepal and Pakistan A.
Group A comprises Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals, scheduled for 26 and 27 November. But Sooryavanshi might have to fight for his spot in the playing XI as the squad also has the likes of Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh for the opener's role.
Without Sooryavanshi, Bihar registered their first win in SMAT 2026 on Monday, beating Railways by four wickets at the Daly College Ground, Indore. Batting first, Railways rode on Jayant Lakhan's 47 to post 137/9 in 20 overs. Prashant Singh and captain Suraj Kashyap took three wickets each for Bihar. In reply, Bihar romped home in 18.2 overs.
For Bihar, opener Ayush Loharuka led the chase with a knock of 58 runs.