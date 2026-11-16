Vaibhav Sooryavanshi recreates Rohit Sharma moment on first match as Bihar captain in SMAT 2026; watch viral video

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi re-created the hilarious Rohit Sharma moment during his first match as the senior Bihar team captain at the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). Sooryavanshi became the youngest captain in men's T20 history on Saturday when he led out his side against Saurashtra.

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At 15 years and 232 days, Sooryavanshi broke the record held by Croatia's Zach Vukusic, who skippered his national side aged 17 years and 311 days, the TOI reported. Sooryavanshi struck 18 off 12 balls before Bihar eventually lost their opening group B encounter to Saurashtra in Indore.

But the most viral moment came during the toss, when he was asked about his playing combination. When the toss presenter asked about Bihar's playing XI, Sooryavanshi, after electing to bat first, replied, "I think, sir, bhool gaya lagta main (I think, sir, I have forgotten)."

The moment reminded everyone about former Indian captain, who was caught forgetting his playing XI on several occasions. In fact, Rohit forgot whether he wanted to bat or bowl in an ODI against New Zealand in 2023, leaving opposition skipper Tom Latham in splits.

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Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi viral moment

Earlier, in July, Sooryavanshi became India's youngest men's cricketer when he made his T20 debut against England in Manchester, eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record. India's batting great Tendulkar made his Test debut aged 16 years and 205 days in 1989.

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Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets next big role as captain of this team

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leaves Bihar after 1 game Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi left the Bihar SMAT 2026 squad after just one game in charge, as the 15-year-old joined his India A teammates for the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026. The ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 will be held in Doha, Qatar, from 19 to 29 November. India A are placed in Group B alongside the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nepal and Pakistan A.

Group A comprises Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals, scheduled for 26 and 27 November. But Sooryavanshi might have to fight for his spot in the playing XI as the squad also has the likes of Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh for the opener's role.

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Bihar register first win of SMAT 2026 Without Sooryavanshi, Bihar registered their first win in SMAT 2026 on Monday, beating Railways by four wickets at the Daly College Ground, Indore. Batting first, Railways rode on Jayant Lakhan's 47 to post 137/9 in 20 overs. Prashant Singh and captain Suraj Kashyap took three wickets each for Bihar. In reply, Bihar romped home in 18.2 overs.

For Bihar, opener Ayush Loharuka led the chase with a knock of 58 runs.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in