Vaibhav Sooryavanshi returns to his happy hunting ground in Harare; What's 15-year-old's record on Zimbabwean shores?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi returns to his happy hunting ground in Zimbabwe when the Indian team take on the hosts in a three-match T20I series, that starts on Thursday. The Indian T20I team under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer is coming into this series on the back of two back-to-back losses against Ireland and England in shortest format.

With no wins in hi first seven matches as India's T20I captain, Shreyas would be looking to get his first win under the belt and hopefully the series in Zimbabwe. The last time Sooryavanshi toured Zimbabwe, it was with the India U-19 side that lifted the World Cup on February 6, 2026.

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Since then a lot has happened in Sooryavanshi's career. He beat the likes of Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill to become the youngest to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) Orange Cap honour with 776 runs at a strike rate of over 200, followed by a a brilliant maiden outing with India A. It eventually lead to his senior India debut - the youngest ever in history of Indian cricket.

However, his journey with the senior Indian team didn't go as he would have liked with scores of 14, 13 and 15 in his first three games, all against England. With no Sanju Samson in the tour of Zimbabwe, it would be a huge responsibility for the 15-year-old to give a solid start at the top.

What's Sooryavanshi's scores in Zimbabwe? Sooryavanshi didn't had a great start to his 2026 U-19 World Cup campaign, managing just two runs against USA U-19. But what followed was a string of consistent shows before all hell broke loose in the final against England. It must be noted that the U19 World Cup was played in 50-over format.

The southpaw produced one of the most extra ordinary knocks in the history of U-19 World Cup, when he single-handedly blew away England in the final, smashing 175 off just 80 deliveries, including 15 fours and 15 sixes. It was also the highest-ever individual score recorded in the final of a U19 World Cup, eclipsing Unmukt Chand's 111 not out against England in 2012.

Opponent Score Venue USA U-19 2 Queen Sports Club, Bulawayo Bangladesh U-19 72 Queen Sports Club, Bulawayo New Zealand U-19 40 Queen Sports Club, Bulawayo Zimbabwe U-19 52 Queen Sports Club, Bulawayo Pakistan U-19 30 Queen Sports Club, Bulawayo Afghanistan U-19 68 Harare Sports Club England U-19 175 Harare Sports Club

Returning to the country that has contributed to his small career the most, Sooryavanshi recalled his time in Zimbabwe and hoped to bounce back from his poor shows on English soil. “We are currently in Harare, Zimbabwe, and this is a very memorable ground for me,” Sooryavanshi told BCCI.tv.

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"Just four months ago, we played the U-19 World Cup here and won it, so it's a very special ground," he told the official BCCI channel. Representing India is everyone's dream, and it's a truly special moment. To return and play on such a great ground where we created history just four months ago is a wonderful feeling, so we will enjoy it.

"I got a good sense of the pitch and conditions back then as well. So I'll try to apply those learnings in the match and perform well," he added.

What's at stake for India? Not just Sooryavanshi, this ground has also given India opener Abhishek Sharma his first T20I hundred on his debut, back in 2024. For this tour, India will have a stop-gap head coach in VVS Laxman, whose personality is diametrically opposite to the combative regular gaffer Gautam Gambhir.

It is not that Laxman wouldn't want to win the series but his propensity to experiment with playing eleven is far less compared to Gambhir. This series was supposed to be an opportunity to experiment for a new-look bowling attack, but has turned into a must-win affair due to recent debacles.

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