Vaibhav Sooryavanshi returns to his happy hunting ground in Harare; What's 15-year-old's record on Zimbabwean shores?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi returns to his happy hunting ground in Zimbabwe when the Indian team take on the hosts in a three-match T20I series, that starts on Thursday. The Indian T20I team under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer is coming into this series on the back of two back-to-back losses against Ireland and England in shortest format.

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With no wins in hi first seven matches as India's T20I captain, Shreyas would be looking to get his first win under the belt and hopefully the series in Zimbabwe. The last time Sooryavanshi toured Zimbabwe, it was with the India U-19 side that lifted the World Cup on February 6, 2026.

Also Read | India vs Zimbabwe: Shreyas Iyer looks to end winless run in T20Is

Since then a lot has happened in Sooryavanshi's career. He beat the likes of Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill to become the youngest to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) Orange Cap honour with 776 runs at a strike rate of over 200, followed by a a brilliant maiden outing with India A. It eventually lead to his senior India debut - the youngest ever in history of Indian cricket.

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However, his journey with the senior Indian team didn't go as he would have liked with scores of 14, 13 and 15 in his first three games, all against England. With no Sanju Samson in the tour of Zimbabwe, it would be a huge responsibility for the 15-year-old to give a solid start at the top.

What's Sooryavanshi's scores in Zimbabwe? Sooryavanshi didn't had a great start to his 2026 U-19 World Cup campaign, managing just two runs against USA U-19. But what followed was a string of consistent shows before all hell broke loose in the final against England. It must be noted that the U19 World Cup was played in 50-over format.

The southpaw produced one of the most extra ordinary knocks in the history of U-19 World Cup, when he single-handedly blew away England in the final, smashing 175 off just 80 deliveries, including 15 fours and 15 sixes. It was also the highest-ever individual score recorded in the final of a U19 World Cup, eclipsing Unmukt Chand's 111 not out against England in 2012.

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Opponent Score Venue USA U-19 2 Queen Sports Club, Bulawayo Bangladesh U-19 72 Queen Sports Club, Bulawayo New Zealand U-19 40 Queen Sports Club, Bulawayo Zimbabwe U-19 52 Queen Sports Club, Bulawayo Pakistan U-19 30 Queen Sports Club, Bulawayo Afghanistan U-19 68 Harare Sports Club England U-19 175 Harare Sports Club

Returning to the country that has contributed to his small career the most, Sooryavanshi recalled his time in Zimbabwe and hoped to bounce back from his poor shows on English soil. “We are currently in Harare, Zimbabwe, and this is a very memorable ground for me,” Sooryavanshi told BCCI.tv.

Also Read | IND vs ZIM: Wessly Madhevere returns as Zimbabwe names squad for T20I series

"Just four months ago, we played the U-19 World Cup here and won it, so it's a very special ground," he told the official BCCI channel. Representing India is everyone's dream, and it's a truly special moment. To return and play on such a great ground where we created history just four months ago is a wonderful feeling, so we will enjoy it.

"I got a good sense of the pitch and conditions back then as well. So I'll try to apply those learnings in the match and perform well," he added.

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What's at stake for India? Not just Sooryavanshi, this ground has also given India opener Abhishek Sharma his first T20I hundred on his debut, back in 2024. For this tour, India will have a stop-gap head coach in VVS Laxman, whose personality is diametrically opposite to the combative regular gaffer Gautam Gambhir.

It is not that Laxman wouldn't want to win the series but his propensity to experiment with playing eleven is far less compared to Gambhir. This series was supposed to be an opportunity to experiment for a new-look bowling attack, but has turned into a must-win affair due to recent debacles.

Also Read | IND vs ZIM: Tilak Varma hits back at critics over T20I strike rate

With vice-captain Tilak Varma not looking comfortable at No. 5, how would the stand-in head coach manoeuvre with that position? Tilak, in T20Is, is best suited at No. 3 but Ishan Kishan, a senior member in this set-up, has been given that role. At No. 5, Rinku Singh is a better bet with his street smart style of batting but it will not be easy to drop a designated vice captain.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in