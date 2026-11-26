India's teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a record-breaking 204 off just 53 balls against UAE A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old credited a nearly 30-minute conversation with his “idol”, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, for helping him rediscover his rhythm after a difficult run of form.

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Sooryavanshi said he had been struggling to understand what was going wrong with his batting. Yuvraj's advice, along with a review of his batting videos, helped him identify technical errors and correct them ahead of the crucial match.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking double century Sooryavanshi scripted history in Doha, reaching his century in just 28 balls before completing a double hundred in 52 deliveries.

His knock was the fastest double century in List A cricket, eclipsing New Zealand's Chad Bowes, who had scored a 103-ball double century for Canterbury.

The innings also secured India's place in the Rising Stars Asia Cup semifinal. Sooryavanshi first came into the spotlight in November 2024, when he became the youngest-ever player to enter an IPL auction.

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How Yuvraj Singh's advice helped Sooryavanshi Speaking to BCCI.TV after the match, Sooryavanshi revealed that he had spoken to four people before the game: his father, childhood coach Manish Ojha, friend Pratham Jachak and Yuvraj Singh.

He spent nearly half an hour speaking to Yuvraj about the problems he was facing at the crease.

"I was very worried, so I spoke to him openly. I told him, 'Sir, I am having these problems when I am going out to bat.' He explained everything to me very well for half an hour. He told me that if I play 20 balls, the score will be different. He also spoke a lot of technical things which helped me a lot today," he said, as quoted by Cricbuzz

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Sooryavanshi described Yuvraj as his idol and said he carefully followed his suggestions. He also watched videos of his previous batting performances to identify mistakes.

"He is my idol, of course, and if you talk to your idol, you listen to everything carefully. So I listened to everything carefully, and he told me a lot of things, point by point. I also watched videos of my batting later and I felt that I was making a mistake here. So I tried not to make that mistake today. I tried one-two things he told me and that helped me a lot," he added, as per Cricbuzz.

Sooryavanshi's recent struggles before the big knock The teenager had managed 26 against Nepal and 11 against Pakistan A in his first two matches of the Rising Stars Asia Cup.

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Before that, he scored 18 off 12 balls for Bihar against Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, as per The Indian Express.

Sooryavanshi admitted the lean phase had begun affecting his mindset.

"It's not easy. The two matches that I played here, and even before that the one-two matches in domestic cricket, I didn't make runs. So my mind was getting diverted a little, wondering what was going on. But I spoke to Yuvraj sir," he said.

Sooryavanshi explains how he changed his batting approach Sooryavanshi also explained that he initially entered the match intending to spend more time at the crease, much like he had attempted in his previous two appearances in the tournament.

However, after assessing the pitch and observing how the ball was coming onto the bat, he decided to rely on his natural attacking instincts.

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He said he had the ability to adapt his batting according to the demands of different formats and match situations.

"When I was interviewed after the IPL finished in Ahmedabad, I had said that I can play in all three formats and that I can change my game according to the situation. I have that much control over my game," he said.

Explaining his approach against UAE A, he emphasised that he initially wanted to assess the conditions before deciding how to proceed.

"In the last two matches, I was trying to play in the same way. If it's a longer format, the game will run longer, so I was trying to play long. Even today, I had the same mindset, to go and see how the wicket is. So I did that, and I saw a couple of balls. I didn't feel the wicket was offering that much help. The ball was coming nicely onto my bat, so I played my game and backed my strength," Sooryavanshi said.

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