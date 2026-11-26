Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has rapidly emerged as one of Indian cricket's most recognisable young faces, with his record-breaking performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and international age-group cricket translating into significant financial rewards.

The Bihar-born left-handed batter, who made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2025, has attracted attention not just for his performances but also for his earnings from franchise cricket, match fees, cash rewards and brand endorsements.

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Recently, the teenager grabbed headlines when he slammed a record-breaking double century during an Asia Cup Rising Stars match for India A against UAE in Doha. The youngster, who scored 204 runs from 53 deliveries, broke the records for the fastest List A century (28 balls), 150 (40 balls) and double century (52 balls).

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What is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's net worth? According to multiple media reports, Sooryavanshi's estimated net worth ranges between ₹7 crore and ₹10 crore.

RR signed the southpaw for ₹1.10 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction, despite his base price being just ₹30 lakh. The franchise retained him for the same amount ahead of the 2026 season.

He played seven matches in IPL 2025, scoring 252 runs at a strike rate of 206.55. His performances earned him the Super Striker of the Season award.

His earnings increased considerably in IPL 2026. According to NDTV, Sooryavanshi earned more than ₹2.50 crore during the season through his annual retainer, match fees and individual awards.

The report said he received ₹7.5 lakh for every match he played. Having featured in 16 matches, he collected ₹1.20 crore in appearance fees, in addition to his ₹1.10 crore contract.

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He also won several individual honours, including the Orange Cap, Most Valuable Player, Emerging Player of the Season, Super Striker of the Season and Super Sixes of the Season awards.

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi takes just 28 deliveries for fastest List A ton in history

Under-19 World Cup earnings and govt reward Sooryavanshi's performances for India at the 2026 U-19 World Cup further contributed to his financial recognition.

He scored 439 runs in seven matches, including a sensational 175 off 80 deliveries in the final against England, as India secured their sixth title. Each member of India's victorious Under-19 squad received ₹40 lakh from the BCCI as part of its collective ₹7.5 crore reward.

Additionally, the Bihar government honoured Sooryavanshi with a cash reward of ₹50 lakh.

Brand endorsements and other assets Sooryavanshi's growing popularity has also attracted commercial partnerships. He has been associated with brands including Complan, Google Pay, Red Bull and Sareen Sports.

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Reports have suggested that his endorsement value increased following his IPL 2026 performances. However, the exact financial terms of individual sponsorship agreements have not been publicly disclosed.

Sooryavanshi owns a Tata Curvv EV that he received as a reward for his IPL 2025 strike rate. He also received a Mercedes-Benz as a gift from businessman Ranjit Barthakur.

With his IPL earnings, international cricket rewards and commercial partnerships, Sooryavanshi has built a substantial financial profile at a young age.

For the teenager, however, this is just the beginning of his career on the field, with many more IPL seasons and international cricket tournaments ahead of him, offering further opportunities to expand his earnings and commercial portfolio.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.