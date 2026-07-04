Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts history; becomes youngest debutant in T20Is after receiving maiden cap in India vs England

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi received his maiden T20I cap from Tilak Varma during the team huddle ahead of India's 2nd T20I match against England at Old Trafford, Manchester on Saturday. The moment was marked by loud applause and pats on the back from teammates. The batter has now become the youngest debutant in T20I cricket history. At 15 years and 99 days, he has broken the long-standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar for the youngest India debutant.
The teenager looked focused ahead of his first international appearance. Live images showed him standing behind the stumps, bat in hand, completing a visualisation routine as he prepared for the challenge.
“We'll bat first again. We've got one change. Vaibhav comes in for Sanju. You've seen him in last few months, the way he's been batting. Not really. I feel that he completely deserves to be in the squad. He's someone who doesn't take pressure at all. Has an unflinching nature. He's very well aware of what's going to come in these coming matches. The way he bats in the nets and takes on the bowlers, shows what kind of player he is. You see the competition, it's game after game - the amount of talent India produces is pleasing to the eye.”
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.
(More to follow)
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